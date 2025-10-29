Metro Vancouver News

Dead humpback whale 'Wisp' towed to Sea Island base for necropsy

Necropsy for humpback

Photo: Valerie Leung/Richmond News The Department of Fisheries' Marine Mammal Rescue and Canadian Coast Guard towed a dead humpback whale to Sea Island on Monday, Oct. 27.

A dead humpback whale was seen being towed through the waters west of Richmond's Sea Island on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) confirmed the dead humpback whale was found near Keats Island on Saturday, Oct. 25.

It was identified as four-year-old Wisp, a female born to Ghost, according to the DFO.

On Monday, the DFO's Marine Mammal Rescue towed the whale to the Sea Island coast guard base, just west of the South Terminal, with the help of a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft.

The Richmond News spotted the whale being towed from a flight overhead.

The DFO told the News a necropsy took place on Tuesday, Oct. 28, but it won't be able to confirm the cause of death until the final reports are completed, which usually takes two to three months.

B.C. whale-watching company Prince of Whales said in a statement that a whale had "suddenly and unexpectedly" surfaced in the path of one of its vessels on Thursday, Oct. 24, adding the vessel manoeuvred to avoid it, and there was only “minimal” ­contact.

The incident also injured several passengers due to the sudden stop.

The company said it informed the DFO and the Canadian Coast Guard of the incident.

“Afterward, our on-board naturalists reported witnessing that the whale surfaced to breathe, then swam away, surfacing at normal intervals,” said the statement. “There was no noticeable damage to the whale or the vessel.”

- with files from Darron Kloster/Times Colonist