Standing room only at Richmond meeting about Cowichan decision

'No one was informed'

Photo: Maria Rantanen / Richmond News Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie and city solicitor Tony Capuccinello Iraci addressed the audience about the recent court decision regarding lands in south Richmond.

It was standing room only at a meeting held on Tuesday evening at the City of Richmond’s information meeting for landowners affected by a recent court ruling that the city claims will have “far-reaching” implications on property rights.

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in August that about seven and half square miles in south Richmond was historically a Cowichan summer village, and the properties therefore have “Aboriginal title” in addition to being privately owned, that is, fee-simple properties.

But many of the homeowners who spoke at the meeting questioned the mayor on why they weren’t informed about the court case before last week, although it’s been going on for more than five years.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie sent out letters last week to 150 property owners affected by the decision, inviting them to come to the meeting.

“No one was informed about this process, about what was going on for five years,” said one property owner, addressing Brodie. “Clearly, the people here knew about it, I’m guessing you knew about, our MLAs probably had an idea about it, lots of people in the system here that knew about it and no one let us know.”

This was greeted by applause from the audience, after which Brodie said he’d shut the meeting down if there were any more applause.

Brodie said the city asked the court to allow property owners to be informed about the proceedings but this was rejected by the court.

Others raised concerns around property taxes and next steps in the process.

When one landowner asked how they would be compensated, Tony Capuccinello Iraci said the city’s expectation is the Aboriginal title will be overturned on appeal, otherwise the “land title system will collapse.”

About 500 people were in attendance at the meeting, held at the Sheraton Hilton on Westminster Highway.

Brodie and Capuccinello Iraci implored landowners to support them in their appeal, and to let the city know what implications having Aboriginal title on their land is having, that is, if they are having trouble getting financing for property improvements or to renew their mortgage.

Furthermore, they asked the landowners to demand the provincial and federal governments argue for extinguishment of Aboriginal title on these properties.

This decision will have “far-reaching” implications across the province and Canada, the city’s lawyer Capuccinello Iraci claimed, noting there are two million fee simple properties in the province.

"The negative consequences of this decision, if not over-turned, are so far-reaching and so significant," Capuccinello Iraci told the crowd. "At risk is our entire land-title system and the security of title to property in British Columbia."

The fee-simple titles were established on the lands claimed by the Cowichan between 1871 and 1914.

The Cowichan Nation said, however, in a statement, that they aren’t going to go after private property.

The city, the provincial and federal governments, the Musqueam and the Tsawwassen are appealing the ruling.

The Cowichan, while they won the court case, are also appealing.

The Cowichan had first claimed about 1,846 acres of land, but in the end the judge granted Aboriginal title only on about 40 per cent of the claimed land.

The city will be asking in its appeal for Aboriginal title to be extinguished.