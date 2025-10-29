Metro Vancouver News

Richmond-based Harbour Air launches new route between YVR, Tofino

Photo: Valerie Leung/Richmond News Mid-flight over Vancouver on Harbour Air's Twin Otter aircraft.

Travelling to Tofino from Vancouver can involve gruelling hours of ferry lines and driving, but a new flight route cuts the trip down to less than an hour.

Richmond-based Harbour Air introduced its first year-round, wheeled-flight route between Vancouver International Airport and Tofino-Long Beach Airport on Monday, Oct. 27, offering a 45-minute alternative to the long drive and ferry trip.

Flights will be operated on a 19-passenger Twin Otter aircraft from YVR's South Terminal four days a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight costs $139 one-way and is an alternative to taking the ferry and a long drive to Tofino.

A Vancouver family of three was on Monday's inaugural flight.

Emily McIver, James Wiley and their two-year-old daughter, Juniper Wiley, were heading to Tofino for the first time on a week-long trip.

"We're so excited. We had no idea this was to be the inaugural flight, but we're so excited to go to Tofino," said McIver.

Wiley said he searched for flights from YVR to Tofino and Harbour Air came up as the first option, but he was unaware it would be the first flight for the new route.

The family plans to spend time with friends, hike and eat while in Tofino.

Wiley and McIver both said flying is more convenient, especially when travelling with a little one, and especially taking a 45-minute plane ride versus several hours in the car.

"I've lived in Vancouver for a while. It's always been a dream to go out there, we're so excited," McIver added.

Twin engine plane takes off from South Terminal

Passengers are guided from YVR's South Terminal, on the tarmac and to the plane where passengers sit in rows of 1-2 seat configuration.

Seating on the aircraft is compact compared to larger commercial planes.

A pre-flight safety video is played on an iPad from the front of the plane before it takes off.

The ride is steady but loud, with the sound of the twin engines filling the cabin. Earplugs are provided before takeoff to help reduce the noise.

The cabin can also feel cool during winter flights, so light outerwear is recommended, as well as sunglasses to protect your eyes, as the windows do not dim like on larger commercial planes.

Harbour Air has been in operation for 40 years, flying to Victoria, Whistler, the Gulf Islands and Seattle.

Chris Fordyce, chief commercial officer at Harbour Air, said the new flight route will make travelling between Vancouver and Tofino more accessible, referring to the unpredictable winter weather and long travel hours.

"We're really excited to have these new flights that allow another option so you can have a safe and reliable link between Tofino and the mainland," said Fordyce.

Tofino Mayor Dan Law said Harbour Air's expanded service will improve year-round access to the community.

"This investment supports Tofino’s continued growth as a destination beyond the peak summer season, helping visitors experience the beauty and vibrancy of our region year-round," he said.

While the vast majority of Harbour Air's planes are still float planes, the company is expanding its wheeled flights and routes next summer to more than 200 flights a day to 15 destinations, including from Vancouver to Campbell River and Ucluelet, as well as from Victoria to Seattle.