Kareem Allam officially launches mayoral campaign to unseat former boss

Trying to unseat former boss

Photo: Photo Rob Kruyt/BIV. Kareem Allam will be on the October 2026 civic election ballot as the mayoral candidate for the Vancouver Liberals.

Kareem Allam made it official Sunday — he’s running to be the next mayor of Vancouver.

Standing before a crowd of about 150 people inside the Bill Reid Gallery on Hornby Street, Allam launched his campaign as mayoral candidate for the Vancouver Liberals, a new party on the city’s civic politics scene.

“I'm running because I love this city more than any other place on this earth, and I'm not happy with the direction it has taken these past seven years,” said Allam to supporters, including Haida Nation leader Miles Richardson and former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts.

“I know that I can do a better job, and I believe that Vancouverites deserve a better mayor.”

The “seven years” was a reference to Kennedy Stewart’s time as mayor from 2018 to 2022, and the three years under Mayor Ken Sim, whose ABC Vancouver party continues to hold the majority at city hall.

Such a scenario — Allam creating a new party and launching a run to unseat Sim — seemed inconceivable three years ago. That’s when Allam played a huge part in getting Sim and ABC Vancouver candidates elected in the October 2022 election.

Allam then joined Sim as chief of staff, further cementing what seemed to be a strong partnership built during his time as campaign manager. The duo was bullish on implementing a 94-point plan that included hiring 100 police officers and 100 nurses.

That partnership soon fell apart.

Allam was fired in February 2023, with neither the mayor’s office nor Allam publicly releasing details on the reason for the sudden departure.

Then came a lawsuit filed by Sim against Allam and longtime municipal politics enthusiast Alex Tsakumis. The notice of claim alleges Allam and Tsakumis defamed the mayor in comments related to an alleged impaired driving incident.

Both Allam and Tsakumis have filed responses disputing Sim’s claims.

Kareem Allam (right) was Mayor Ken Sim’s chief of staff from November 2022 to February 2023. Photo Mike Howell

'Great Canadian social contract'

That history was not mentioned in the content of a 15-minute speech Allam gave Sunday, which focused on attracting young people back to Vancouver and making life more affordable in a city that he alleged “lost its way” under Stewart and Sim.

“In [the year] 2000, we saw the most significant growth in transit,” he said.

“In 2010, we invited the world back to Vancouver again in the 2010 Olympics, and committed ourselves to being a city concerned with climate and a city concerned with reconciliation. But in the 2020s, under Kennedy Stewart and Ken Sim, it's not clear what our generation's legacy is.”

Allam said he believed in the “great Canadian social contract” in which the 46-year-old’s generation is supposed to create “the winning conditions” for the next generation.

That way, he continued, when that generation becomes his age — and his generation retires — “there is someone to pay for the social programs that we're going to need.”

“I believe in that social contract more than anything else, and it's time for us as a city to stop playing the old politics of pitting one generation against the next,” Allam said.

“Each generation relies on each other, not the other way around. And bringing young people back means that we've made progress on housing, jobs, safety and enhanced services, which will, in turn, help other generations.”

'Keep pace with our growth'

Vancouver, he said, has become unaffordable for many residents, noting property taxes have cumulatively increased by more than 20 per cent in three years. Permit and parking fees have also gone up under Sim’s term, he said.

“As our population has grown, we have not built new community centres and libraries to keep pace with our growth,” Allam said. “And we haven't been hiring new librarians and ground keepers to keep those facilities running. It's gotten too hard for families here in Vancouver.”

If elected mayor, Allam promised to hire 400 frontline service workers, create a new class of land that protects artists and roll back “Industrial Age policies” to make it easier for small businesses to succeed.

“It is against the law in Vancouver to manufacture candles and sell them in the same retail store,” he said.

“In Vancouver, it's against the law to manufacture dresses and sell them in the same retail stores because we have a policy that says you have to manufacture on industrial land.”

Added Allam: “This doesn't enable our craft cottage industries. This doesn't enable our creative sectors.”

Protect industrial land

Other platform planks he highlighted were protecting and preserving industrial land, pushing for the Broadway subway line to extend to the University of B.C. and requesting the provincial government amalgamate Vancouver with the University Endowment Lands into one municipality.

Allam used part of his speech to criticize Sim for his interest in bitcoin, his push to abolish the elected park board and his support for Task Force Barrage, a $5-million enforcement project that saw police crack down on criminals in the Downtown Eastside.

“It has pushed the problem of homelessness and drug use all over the city, and has disconnected people who need services from those services,” said Allam, offering an opinion counter to the mayor’s praise for the number of weapons seized and arrests made this year.

Allam, currently a partner with the Richardson Strategy Group, is the most recent mayoral candidate to formally announce a bid to unseat Sim, who has previously told BIV that he will seek re-election.

Coun. Rebecca Bligh, who worked with Allam and Sim to seal ABC Vancouver’s victory in 2022, announced her mayoral run in September.

ABC Vancouver expelled Bligh in February. She has since formed Vote Vancouver, another new civic party. And like Allam, Bligh plans to field a full slate of candidates for council, school and park board in the 2026 election.

Fry, Stewart, Hardwick

Still one year before the vote, Green Party Coun. Pete Fry continues to consider becoming his party’s mayoral candidate, former mayor Stewart is also “actively considering” a run and OneCity has promised to announce a mayoral candidate.

Former city councillor Colleen Hardwick, who ran an unsuccessful bid in the 2022 race as the mayoral candidate for TEAM for a Livable Vancouver, said she plans to seek the party’s nomination for the 2026 contest.

Added to the intrigue is the Vancouver Conservatives recently releasing a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research that suggested former NPA mayoral candidates Kirk LaPointe (2015) and John Coupar (2022) — if they chose to run again — would be frontrunners in the contest for the mayor’s chair.

In testing possible mayoral candidates, the poll found LaPointe leading with 26 per cent support and Coupar with 25 per cent — far ahead of Sim at 11 and 13 per cent, respectively.

(Coupar was the NPA’s mayoral candidate in 2022 for a few months until he dropped out of the race and was replaced by Fred Harding, who finished fifth in the 2022 contest won overwhelmingly by Sim).

The survey was conducted among 1,207 Vancouver adults from between Oct. 17 and 22, with Allam garnering 16 per cent under a scenario with LaPointe in the race, and 13 per cent with Coupar as leader of the Conservatives.

LaPointe has told BIV he is not interested in a mayoral run.