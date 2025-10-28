Metro Vancouver News

Suspect arrested for dozens of Lynn Valley tire slashings, North Vancouver RCMP say

Photo: Pat Bell North Vancouver RCMP are investigating dozens of cases of slashed tires in Lynn Valley that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 23.

North Vancouver RCMP have arrested a man they say is responsible for dozens of tire slashings and punctures in Lynn Valley on Saturday.

According to police, there have been at least 24 reports from victims whose vehicles were parked around Lynn Valley Centre, primarily along Kirkstone Road, Viewlynn Drive, Lynn Valley Road, and Mountain Highway. The majority of the damage was done between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

But, it’s likely there are other cases that police don’t yet know about, said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson.

“We believe, based on the information we have, he is responsible for most of them and so we’re just combing through all the evidence, and we believe there are others that have not reported their tires being slashed,” he said.

After reviewing security camera footage from the area, police arrested a suspect on Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, he was still in custody pending further investigation and he had not yet been charged.

The vehicles appeared to have been chosen at random, Sahak said.

“There’s nothing to suggest that these people were specifically targeted,” he said. “We don’t have a motive at this point. We believe mental health plays a role in this.”

Sahak said investigators will be recommending the Crown lay charges of mischief for the suspect. Exactly how many counts he faces will depend on how many slashings police can tie him to.

“We’re asking the residents to, if they had the tire slashed, first call us. And then also look for CCTV and dashcam (footage), which can be crucial. We need that evidence,” Sahak said.

Sahak said the RCMP understands the frustration the victims would now be going through.

“Especially for those people that have multiple tires slashed. They would have had to call a tow truck. They would have had to replace the tires, which sometimes cost hundreds of dollars. It’s a big hit to their finances that they weren’t sometimes prepared for,” he said. “We’re just glad is that we’ve put an end to it for now, at least. We have the suspect.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or who has CCTV footage related to the incidents and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 25-22526.