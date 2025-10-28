Metro Vancouver News

BCUC gives thumbs-up to FortisBC's Tilbury LNG expansion

LNG expansion green-lit

Photo: Delta Optimist file The BCUC notes that FortisBC confirmed that the new storage tank will be used exclusively to store and supply natural gas to customers.

The British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) on Monday (Oct. 27) announced it has approved FortisBC Energy Inc.’s application for the Tilbury Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Storage Expansion Project.

The BCUC issued a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the project, which includes constructing a new, larger LNG storage tank at FortisBC’s Tilbury facility in Delta.

The new tank will replace a 56-year-old storage tank that has reached the end of its service life.

The BCUC in a news release also notes, “Following a transparent and public review process that included submissions from eight interveners and feedback from individual British Columbians, the BCUC determined the project is in the public interest.”

In its decision, the BCUC says it agreed that replacing the existing LNG storage tank is necessary for FortisBC to continue to reliably meet customers’ increasing energy demands on peak days.

The BCUC also said it found that building a larger capacity tank will address the risk of FortisBC’s natural gas delivery system, and that the expanded storage will help mitigate the risk of supply disruption by providing back-up storage of natural gas.

Two-thirds of the new storage tank will be set aside as a reserve in the event of unexpected supply interruptions, while the remaining volume will be used to meet customers’ energy needs on high demand days, the BCUC adds.

The BCUC also notes that FortisBC confirmed that the new storage tank will be used exclusively to store and supply natural gas to customers, and it will not be used to provide LNG for marine fueling or for LNG exports.

As a condition of approval, any future changes to the new storage tank’s use will require further approval.

Having an estimated cost of $1,14 billion, the project is expected to be in service by 2030.

Operating in Delta since 1971, the Tilbury LNG facility went through a first phase of expansion in 2018.

Meanwhile, a planned new LNG marine jetty next door to the Tilbury facility moved another step closer to reality last year with the federal government announcing its approval.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada announced that, following a thorough environmental assessment based on science and Indigenous knowledge, the Tilbury Marine Jetty Project was issued its final environmental assessment decision, allowing the project to proceed.

That project includes the berthing and transferring of LNG to marine barges and carriers for delivery to local fuel and offshore export markets.

The Tilbury Jetty Limited Partnership was given the green light to proceed with obtaining any other necessary permits.

The jetty project is not dependent on the adjacent proposed FortisBC Tilbury expansion, the Province of BC had noted.