Metro Vancouver News

First Nation calls B.C. Premier Eby's comments 'deliberately inflammatory'

First Nation slams Eby

Photo: The Canadian Press A residence bordered by farmland along No. 6 Road and Country Meadows Golf Course, right, which fall within the boundaries of a Cowichan Nation Aboriginal title claim, are seen in an aerial view in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Quw'utsun Nation says public comments by British Columbia Premier David Eby and other politicians about its groundbreaking Aboriginal title case in Richmond, B.C., are "at best, misleading, and at worst, deliberately inflammatory," adding that the ruling does not "erase" public property.

A statement from the nation, whose members include the Cowichan Tribes, also calls the B.C. government and the City of Richmond's recent messaging "negative and erroneous," and it was stirring up "unnecessary fears" among private landowners.

The Aug. 7 B.C. Supreme Court ruling says the tribes have Aboriginal title over a portion of land on the Fraser River, that Crown and city titles on the land are defective and invalid, and the granting of private titles by the government unjustifiably infringed on Cowichan title.

Eby said last week that anxiety among homeowners in Richmond is "totally reasonable," and the government is working closely with the City of Richmond to appeal against the decision, which Mayor Malcolm Brodie said in a letter to private title holders "may compromise" their ownership.

The nation says in its statement that the government's approach to the issue since the ruling is inconsistent with the court's decision and is contrary to reconciliation.

Quw’utsun Nation Chief Cindy Daniels of the Cowichan Tribes says the nation intentionally didn't bring the case against any individual private landowners, and also didn't seek to invalidate their land titles.

Daniels says the ruling makes clear it's the B.C. government's job to advance reconciliation in the circumstances.

Justice Barbara Young suspended her declaration about the granting of private titles being an unjustifiable infringement for 18 months, so the Cowichan, Canada, and Richmond "have the opportunity to make the necessary arrangements."

Brodie's letter went to more than 150 property owners, warning residents that the “the Court has declared aboriginal title to your property which may compromise the status and validity of your ownership.”

The City of Richmond will host a public information session with landowners on the Cowichan Tribes case on Tuesday at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel.