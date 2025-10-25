Metro Vancouver News

New Metro Vancouver hydrogen plant aims to cut trucking industry's emissions

Photo: Jami Makan, BIV. One of 12 Hyundai trucks owned by Vancouver-based HTEC that run on hydrogen gas, with the storage tanks concealed behind the cab.

A commercial hydrogen production facility officially opened in Metro Vancouver Friday, which officials say will add to B.C.’s growing hydrogen ecosystem and help decarbonize the trucking industry.

Vancouver-based HTEC Vehicle Leasing Corp. has launched B.C.’s first at-scale electrolyzer facility that will produce clean hydrogen using renewable electricity. The plant can produce 1.8 tonnes of hydrogen gas daily, enough to fuel about 3,500 cars.

But trucks, not cars, are the company’s current focus. HTEC has a fleet of 12 special Hyundai trucks. Six will do drayage (transportation of shipping containers) and six will do regional deliveries throughout the Lower Mainland and up to Squamish and Hope, B.C.

The plant in Burnaby is strategically located due to the risks of transporting hydrogen long distances in its gaseous form. It is close to HTEC fuelling stations that include a temporary station on Southeast Marine Drive and a heavy-duty station coming online next March in Tsawwassen.

Next year will also see a filling station built on the site of the Burnaby facility itself, avoiding the need for distribution.

Government leaders who attended the ceremony said it’s an essential step in decarbonizing the medium- and heavy-duty transport industry.

Gregor Robertson, federal minister of housing and infrastructure, said at the launch event Ottawa has invested in HTEC several times, including a $337-million investment by the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

“The economics are challenging so that’s why we have the government support, but it’s really a stepping stone,” said Colin Armstrong, HTEC’s president and CEO.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and BMW Group are bringing hydrogen-powered vehicles to the market, he said, and the new facility is laying a foundation. Hydrogen vehicles are another option besides battery-electric ones, since they perform well in traffic and have no smell, smoke, emissions or noise, he said.

“All these benefits will slowly make the fleet operators realize that electric-drive is the way to go, whether it’s battery or hydrogen. They really complement each other,” Armstrong said.

The company continues to scale up. HTEC has a project in North Vancouver that will have “10 times” the supply capacity, and the company could eventually support “hundreds” of trucks and “tens of thousands” of cars on the road, he said.

Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe, and is created by putting electrical currents through water, which separates the oxygen and allows the hydrogen to be captured, said Tracy Déchaux, HTEC’s fleet services manager.

“Hydrogen is green. It’s coming from a very pure source, so it’s not two steps backward to make one step forward,” she said.

Because hydrogen gas is flammable, Déchaux said HTEC has “very strict” safety protocols that also apply to its suppliers and third parties.

HTEC is “doing it all” by capturing hydrogen gas, bringing the trucks in and distributing the fuel to its stations, she said.

“We’re in it for the long haul."