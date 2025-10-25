Metro Vancouver News

‘Haunt-Inn’ transforms North Vancouver’s Holiday Inn for Halloween

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News Sabrina Dhanji and Jamil Mawani invite the public to see their "Haunt-Inn" at North Vancouver's Holiday Inn, a spooky fundraiser for community events.

Some spooky guests have taken up residence at a North Vancouver hotel this Halloween season.

The Holiday Inn & Suites on Old Lilooet Road has transformed its outdoor space into a giant Halloween attraction called “Haunt-Inn” until Nov. 2. Friendly for people and creatures of all ages, visitors can walk through four themed zones, including spider alley, a glowing pumpkin path, the creepy corridor featuring animatronics, and a mystical maze.

If you dare to enter the Haunt-Inn, the free Halloween thrills and chills experience is for a good cause. Donations will go towards future events put on by local organization North Shore Edge, which helps showcase the charm of North Van neighbourhoods from Lynn Creek to Deep Cove.

“I just want [visitors] to be taken away, I want them to escape for a moment, be scared and just to have [fun],” said Jamil Mawani, co-organizer of the event.

Mawani and his wife Sabrina Dhanji organized the Halloween attraction and launched North Shore Edge as a way to showcase their community initiative but also bring more events to the east side of North Vancouver.

Opening on Oct. 19, the Halloween display is running a pre-show sneak peak until Oct. 26, with the main event featuring even more displays from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

Guests can indulge in treats and drinks at places in the hotel like Betelgeuse Cafe, SKA Holistic Spa and Third Eye Pro Creative Studio. Seasonal menu specials can also be found at Seymour’s Pub and Medley’s Italian & Grill, offering a free meal for kids in costume on Oct. 31 with the purchase of an adult meal.

The Halloween attraction also features swag, with prizes and giveaways including gift cards to some of the local businesses, passes to Maplewood Farm and a Vancouver’s North Shore merch package. Starting Oct. 26, the first 200 visitors will also receive free loot bags from Holiday Inn.

Keeping up that giving spirit, the couple also made a donation to the Spirit of Children, a charity that helps make medical stays less scary for kids in more than 160 hospitals across North America.

The event has been a year in the making for Mawani and Dhanji. The pair put on a smaller Halloween event last year in their Raven Wood neighbourhood, but had challenges bringing people to the site due to strata issues. But they still heard great feedback and wanted to pivot to something bigger this year, Mawani said.

As Halloween crept closer this year, Mawani said he was thinking of selling the decorations they used last year. But when Mawani’s company Third Eye Pro Creative Studio and Dhanji’s business SKA Holistic Spa moved into the Holiday Inn a couple of months ago, the pair had the idea of bringing a giant Halloween display to the hotel.

“We realized this is a great opportunity to dress up this side of the neighbourhood,” he said. “We doubled down and went shopping and bought a lot more to fill the space, to really give people a great experience they won’t forget.”

The attraction comes with a celebration of upcoming changes to the hotel. Alongside their businesses recently entering the hotel, the Holiday Inn & Suites is rebranding to a DoubleTree Hilton next year, while a new coffee shop is also in the works.

“There’s a lot of changes coming here and we thought this was a great way to invite the community into this neighbourhood,” Mawani said.

The Haunt-Inn runs from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. rain or shine until Nov. 2. Anyone interested in donating can do so on North Shore Edge’s website, scan a QR code at the hotel or use the cash donation box on site.

