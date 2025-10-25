Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver dog is ‘aggressive,’ B.C. Court of Appeal rules after unprovoked attack

Photo: Andrey Kanyshev / iStock / Getty Images Plus The Kuvasz is a Hungarian breed of flock guardian dog. The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld a District of North Vancouver decision to designate a Kuvasz breed dog (similar to the one shown in the above photo) as “aggressive” after an unprovoked attack in Lynn Valley.

A North Vancouver man whose dog attacked a neighbour’s dog and bit its owner has lost his legal bid to free his K9 from an “aggressive” designation under the District of North Vancouver’s bylaws.

The incident happened on June 6, 2024 in Lynn Valley’s Doran Park, according to a recently issued B.C. Court of Appeal ruling. George Madi’s wife was walking their white Kuvasz breed Solo when there was an altercation.

“The complainant described the incident as an ‘attack’ that was ‘unprovoked.’ Solo ‘lunged’ at the complainant’s dog and ‘bit his neck,’” the appeals court summarized. “Solo was on a leash, but was ‘too strong for his owner,’ and pulled the leash out of her hands. The complainant tried to separate the dogs and sustained a ‘small bite’ on the wrist.”

The ruling states that Solo’s owner was gracious and understanding following the incident, agreeing to pay for the associated veterinary bills and to buy a muzzle for Solo.

The next day, bylaw staff followed up with the Madi family, informing them that the incident was under investigation and that Solo may be deemed an “aggressive” dog under the district’s bylaw which applies to any dog that has “without provocation, attacked, bitten, or harassed or pursued in a hostile fashion a person or domestic animal.”

In a statement to the bylaw officer with their own version of events, the Madis said Solo was playing with another dog when the complainant’s unneutered male dog “butted in,” which precipitated the “fight.” They said it was not an unprovoked attack and that it was “completely unjustified to call Solo an aggressive dog” as he had only ever been involved in one other “incident” with another dog, the ruling states.

Three weeks after the incident, the officer determined that Solo met the definition of an aggressive dog, which requires an owner to keep their dog leashed and muzzled at all times while in public and securely confined while at home. Owners of aggressive dogs also must maintain a minimum of $1 million in liability insurance. The officer also issued two bylaw infraction tickets stemming from the incident.

The Madis objected via email and asked for reconsideration by another bylaw officer, saying the entire process was unfair and skewed against them, the ruling continues. The Madis argued it was never explained to them what their statement should include or how it would be used. The officer only considered one side of the story without giving them an actual opportunity to defend Solo’s actions, they alleged.

Although bylaw doesn’t have a mechanism for reconsideration, district’s chief bylaw officer agreed to give the matter a second look. Ultimately, she upheld the original officer’s decision and also cited “prior and subsequent incidents or complaints about Solo.”

The Madis took the matter to B.C. Supreme Court for judicial review, which a chambers judge rejected.

Madi then took the matter to the B.C. Court of Appeal, arguing the lower court judge had erred in finding the previous decisions were reasonable and fair.

The three judges on the B.C. Court of Appeal hearing the matter disagreed with Madi. The district’s initial reasoning was “transparent and intelligible, and the outcome is justifiable,” Justice Paul Riley found, as the bylaw officer had two versions of events to consider before deciding whether Solo’s actions were “without provocation.”

“The complainant said it was an unprovoked attack, and offered details by asserting that the two dogs were ten feet apart when Solo lunged, broke free of Mrs. Madi’s control, and bit the complainant’s dog,” Riley wrote. “Mr. Madi’s assertion that the attack was not unprovoked is unsupported by detail, and his statement includes comments that could reasonably be construed as tacit acknowledgments of responsibility.”

Because of the other complaints about Solo, Madi had already been “repeatedly warned” about the “requirements and consequences of the bylaw” and so he could not claim the process was never explained to him, Riley added.

The appeals court also rejected Madi’s complaint they were denied a chance to make new submissions to the district when the chief bylaw officer agreed to review the initial decision “out of a good-faith desire to address concerns about procedural fairness.”