Metro Vancouver News

Whitecaps FC setting attendance records, seeing business success

Whitecaps breaking records

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster told BIV that opening BC Place's upper bowl requires the team to let stadium representatives know more than a week ahead of time.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC are not only coming off their best season on the pitch, they are also enjoying business success.

The team tied San Diego FC for first place in Major League Soccer's western conference, with 63 points, but were deemed to have come second because they had one fewer win, which is the first tie-breaker. League-wide, the team ranked fifth out of 30 teams.

Success drew fans.

The team has welcomed 504,232 fans to 24 games so far this year at BC Place, across all competitions. That compares with a record 528,681 fans attending 24 games in all competitions last year. The team expects to break last year's total attendance record on Sunday, when the team plays FC Dallas in the first game of a best-of-three series.

Team spokesman Nathan Vanstone told BIV that the team also expects to beat its playoff record of 30,204 fans when it plays FC Dallas on Sunday. That playoff attendance record for the Whitecaps came in 2023 against Los Angeles FC.

He said the team has already sold more than 28,000 tickets to Sunday's game and that game day and the day before game day are big days for ticket sales. Helping to push attendance up for the game is that the team is opening its upper bowl. It did not do that last year in the playoffs, when the team played Los Angeles FC, and attracted 20,695 fans to BC Place.

The team said that this year it reached record merchandise sales, food and beverage sales, social media engagement and global media mentions.

Part of its success at reaching those records was its Aug. 6 signing of German superstar Thomas Müller.

Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster told BIV Aug. 8 that Müller agreed to what might appear to be an extremely low salary of US$600,000 for the remainder of the season, and that his expectation would be that Müller would stay at least next year as well. His first game was Aug. 17 against Houston Dynamo FC.

Schuster later told BIV that “if [Müller] stays here for the whole 17 months, that it is a more than US$5-million investment for the club."

Jerseys for Müller flew off shelves at the Whitecaps' store and at private sportswear sellers, according to Schuster and private retailers such as Vancity Sports owner John Czvelka.

The team has also been able to attract new sponsors.

It inked a 2.5-year deal with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP to put the law firm’s logo on the team’s sleeve for what Schuster called “millions” of dollars.

So far this year, the Whitecaps have only opened ticket sales for BC Place’s lower bowl, which can hold about 26,000 fans.

Were it not for stadium renovations blocking some seats, the team could have sold more tickets, Schuster told BIV earlier this fall.

Opening the upper bowl requires the team to alert BC Place more than a week in advance, and budget for higher costs to service the stadium’s top level, Schuster said.