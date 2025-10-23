Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver park board told to find $15M in cuts to offset mayor's property tax freeze

$15M in park board cuts

Photo: Photo Rob Kruyt. The Vancouver Park Board has been told it has to find $15 million in cuts as part of a city council-directed move to implement a property tax freeze for 2026.

The Vancouver Park Board has been told it has to find $15 million in cuts as part of Mayor Ken Sim’s push to have city council finalize a city-wide operating budget for 2026 that results in a tax freeze for property owners.

The $15 million equates to about 12.5 per cent of the overall $120 million that Sim and his ABC Vancouver colleagues have directed staff to cut from the city’s $2.2-billion 2026 budget.

The board’s operating budget for 2026 is estimated at $98 million, which amounts to roughly eight per cent of the city’s overall operating budget.

Recreation services and park operations — both heavily funded by taxpayers at $35.7 million and $60.8 million, respectively — are areas most likely to be affected by cuts, according to a briefing document released by park board chair Laura Christensen.

Some of those services include maintaining parks, trees, beaches, sports fields and golf courses, enforcing bylaws and managing indoor and outdoor programs for residents.

Supporting community centre associations in the delivery of child care across the city and operating programs for “equity-denied groups” including youth, seniors, people with disabilities and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities were also noted in the document.

“With approval from the board, I have been authorized to release key in-camera [confidential] information,” Christensen wrote in an email obtained by BIV that is attached to the document.

“I have combined this with publicly available data to create this briefing document. It is intended to illustrate the true scale of the cuts facing the park board — and by extension, the entire City of Vancouver and its frontline services.”

'Fully informed on the challenges ahead'

Christensen said she was circulating the document not in her capacity as chair, but as a concerned park board commissioner and Vancouver resident “committed to the long-term success of our city.”

“The public deserves a clear, informed understanding of the magnitude and scope of these proposed cuts before city council votes on the budget in the coming weeks,” she said. “I urge you to share this information widely so that Vancouver residents can be fully informed on the challenges ahead.”

Park board commissioners are expected to host a public meeting sometime before city council meets Nov. 12 to discuss the anticipated cuts. It’s not clear whether council will approve the budget Nov. 12, or at a later date.

Christensen’s document doesn’t indicate whether jobs will be lost but commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky said there is “a real concern that jobs would be affected.”

He wouldn’t elaborate on how many or which departments, citing that information is part of in-camera discussions.

“That's something that's provided in confidence to the board, and because there's an impact on employee relations, we can't talk about it,” he said. “That's unfortunate.”

'Reckless'

Bastyovanszky called the mayor’s move to freeze property taxes in 2026 “reckless,” noting the effect $15 million in cuts to the park board and another $105 million across city departments will have on jobs and services.

In June, city council heard from the city’s finance team that a property tax hike in the six to seven per cent range for 2026 was necessary to cover existing service levels and salaries. Bastyovanszky suggested residents were expecting a tax hike, understanding that the boost in revenue helps fund services.

“What I hear in the community is that people don't mind a moderate tax increase,” he said. “The cuts to park board are too severe. They're going to have a disproportionate impact on people's day-to-day lives.”

Both Bastyovanszky and Christensen pointed out an ongoing concern of revenue generated by the park board ending up in city coffers and not going directly to park services.

For example, Christensen said, in 2025 the board is expected to finish the year with a $4.5-million net budget surplus.

“This money will not go towards parks and recreation but will be absorbed by the city to offset other overbudget departments or be added to reserves,” she said.

Raise user fees

The park board is unique compared to other city departments such as police, fire and the Vancouver Public Library in that it generates significant revenue from user fees, leases, food and beverage sales and parking.

About 53 per cent of the board’s budget has historically been funded via taxes.

Christensen said the park board has been required to increase revenue for 2026 by $8.9 million, in addition to the $15 million of cuts required to meet the mayor’s plan not to implement a property tax hike in 2026.

To meet budget targets, Christensen said it could include raising user fees, rental fees, parking fees and opening more public spaces for advertising, events and attractions in parks.

“There is a limit to how much we can raise fees before the market cannot bear further increases and revenue will decline,” she said.

'Back to basics'

At an Oct. 8 city council meeting, the mayor successfully introduced his “zero means zero” motion and said “we're getting back to basics” — which he said means filling potholes, fixing sidewalks, maintaining bike lanes, removing snow, keeping streets lit, trimming grass, pruning trees and keeping libraries and community centres open.

The police and fire departments will continue to be supported, Sim said, noting his ABC Vancouver-led council has fully funded both organizations since being sworn into office in November 2022.

Sim, whose ABC majority has set previous tax hikes at 10.7, 7.28 and 3.9 per cent, pushed back against critics who described his direction to staff as developing an austerity budget for 2026.

The 2026 budget is estimated at $2.2 billion.

“Some have called this an austerity motion, but let me be very clear, it is not,” he said in the council chamber.

“Austerity means cutting services. So let me say that definitively, once and for all, this motion will deliver a zero per cent property tax increase [in 2026], while prioritizing the delivery of services, maintaining and in some cases expanding public services across the City of Vancouver.”

Opposition councillors have requested a line-by-line draft of the city-wide 2026 operating budget that identifies services, jobs and departments that could be affected by the $120 million in cuts.

It’s unclear whether that will be available at council’s Nov. 12 meeting.

'Taking exactly similar steps'

On the X social media platform Wednesday, ABC Coun. Lenny Zhou compared the city's anticipated cuts to measures the provincial government has taken to reduce jobs and services.

Zhou referred to comments Premier David Eby made at a recent Urban Development Institute (UDI) event.

"Premier David Eby said in a UDI event two weeks ago that the public services has grown too big," Zhou wrote.

"Last year, the B.C. government cut 800 positions and began reducing expenditure across non-vital services. Same as the provincial government and other municipalities, at the City of Vancouver we're taking exactly similar steps — streamlining operations and changing how services are delivered while protecting core services!"

Added Zhou: "Less ideology, more evidence-based with pragmatic approach, a financial responsible government is possible!"