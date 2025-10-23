Metro Vancouver News

Union at online retailer Amazon to start bargaining for workers at B.C. warehouse

Photo: The Canadian Press The Amazon logo is seen on the outside of the company's YVR2 fulfilment centre, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 11, 2025. Unifor says the B.C. Labour Relations Board has awarded union certification to workers at the facility and that they will now begin the process of negotiating a first contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Unifor says it has filed notice to begin the bargaining process with online retailer Amazon for a first collective agreement for workers at its warehouse in Delta, B.C.

The union says a bargaining committee has been elected and workers have been surveyed on their priorities for the contract, which include addressing the heavy workload and what's described as "rampant favouritism."

A statement from Unifor says that despite repeated rebukes from the B.C. Labour Relations Board, "Amazon continues to wage a misinformation war against its own employees on the shop floor."

The labour board ordered the certification of the union in June, saying Amazon interfered with the formation of a union and was intimidating and coercive.

Unifor says it's a "difficult pill to swallow for Amazon" to accept its workers have basic rights, and the sooner it does, the sooner it can start collective bargaining.

No one from Amazon was immediately available to comment.