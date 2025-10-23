Metro Vancouver News

Current Richmond councillor Kash Heed is running for mayor in 2026 election

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Richmond city Councillor and former B.C. MLA Kash Heed.

Current Richmond city Coun. Kash Heed has announced he will be seeking the mayor’s chair in next year’s municipal election.

The former BC Liberal MLA, solicitor general and former Vancouver police inspector made the announcement on Thursday.

Long-time Mayor Malcolm Brodie announced about a month ago that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in next October’s election.

In his announcement, Heed said he’ll prioritize “change over maintaining the status quo,” adding he’ll restructure the city to create a “lean, efficient cost-effective” administration whereby staff “receive clear guidance and are held accountable.”

Heed also said he wants to minimize closed meetings and hold referendums on “significant” capital projects in the city.

Heed was elected to Richmond city council in 2022.

Challenging Heed in the mayoralty race will be former NDP MLA Henry Yao, who lost his seat to BC Conservative Hon Chan in the last provincial election.

Yao previously ran twice for city council, in 2014 and 2018, both times unsuccessfully.

Yao said in an announcement on Facebook that he will focus on “solutions, not partisan extremes.”

Yao was part of the orange wave in Richmond in 2021 when three out of the four provincial seats were won by the NDP.

The next municipal election is on Oct. 17, 2026.