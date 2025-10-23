Metro Vancouver News

VPD: ‘Insufficient evidence’ to conclude city building inspectors taking bribes

Inspectors not taking bribes

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Vancouver police say there was “insufficient evidence of a criminal offence” to recommend charges related to allegations of City of Vancouver building inspectors taking bribes.

The Vancouver Police Department has concluded its investigation into allegations that City of Vancouver building inspectors were taking bribes and determined there was “insufficient evidence” of a criminal offence to recommend charges.

Auditor General Mike Macdonell had forwarded information in July to police after his team heard during interviews with city employees that “bribes and hospitality are routinely offered” to inspectors.

Macdonell and his staff did not obtain evidence that any bribes were accepted but alerted police to follow up on allegations. Sgt. Steve Addison, a VPD media relations officer, said in an email that the department’s involvement in the matter has ended.

"We received and reviewed the information provided by the City of Vancouver,” Addison said. “There was insufficient evidence of a criminal offence in the report and no significant likelihood of a criminal conviction. We are not conducting further investigation and did not refer the matter to Crown counsel.”

In response, Macdonell said in an email that since he only comments publicly on the work of his office, he had no comment on the status of VPD investigations.

At the same time, Macdonell’s report to city council in July made recommendations to ensure a system exists at the city for “reporting approaches and offers so that their extent and nature is known to management, enabling consistent and effective mitigation.”

The allegations of bribery and hospitality stemmed from an initial “whistleblower” investigation conducted by Macdonell’s office into an anonymous complaint in May 2024. The complaint centred on an inspector employed in the city’s development, building and licensing department.

The investigation found that a building inspector had an “ongoing undocumented and unmitigated” conflict of interest that involved preferential treatment of the employee’s ownership in a private sector business.

The investigation also partially substantiated the allegation that some contractors were given preferential treatment, including “favourable inspections” by the employee, who no longer works for the city.

'Happened more than once'

Macdonell’s report didn’t identify the employee or the business, or businesses involved.

Over many years, the report said, the employee retained a significant ownership interest in a business that conducts work subject to inspections made by the employee's department.

The employee's role in the business included being involved in renewing the licence for the business to operate in the city. The employee and other city staff, including those the employee managed, were responsible for inspecting the work of the business.

“Our analysis of city records showed that the employee, in their capacity as a city inspector, personally made decisions about the private sector business they owned on four instances [never making an unfavourable decision],” the report said.

“The employee also submitted requests to the city on the business's behalf. We did not determine the exact number of times this occurred, but our evidence indicates it happened more than once. This included initiating a permit application on the business's behalf when its business licence had lapsed.”

'Decision-making pattern unusual'

Macdonell and his team found that the employee conducted a “disproportionate number” of inspections involving a contractor that the complainant to the auditor general’s office had raised concerns about.

The employee never made an unfavourable decision regarding the contractor.

“Across a significant population size, other inspectors had made unfavourable decisions relatively regularly, suggesting the employee's decision-making pattern was unusual,” the report said.

“The employee's explanation was that they had made extra efforts to support the private sector contractor as it needed help. This support included giving the owner their direct contact number.”

The report added: “Although it is difficult to conclude definitively whether this private sector contractor received preferential treatment from the city employee, the [auditor general’s] data analysis and qualitative research and the totality of the complaint all infer serious concerns that preferential treatment occurred.”

More broadly, the report continued, the auditor general’s office found that processes in the employee's work area easily enabled preferential treatment to occur without detection and did not ensure a consistent standard of inspections.

Investigators questioned the employee about a bribe offered by the same contractor who appeared to have received preferential treatment from that employee.

“The employee stated he did not accept this or any bribe and said he used it as an example in team meetings as to what can take place in the field,” the report said.