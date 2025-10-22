Metro Vancouver News

'We're endlessly grateful': Vancouver juice and snack shop closing another storefront

Juice Truck downsizing

Photo: The Juice Truck After eight years, The Juice Truck is saying goodbye to its second location, a small counter-service shop for plant-based juices, smoothies, and snacks, in Yaletown.

And then there were four.

That's four remaining Juice Truck locations that will be open after Oct. 26, when the plant-based juice, smoothie, and snack bar is set to close the chapter on its Yaletown shop.

When it opened back in the spring of 2017, The Juice Truck in Yaletown was the onetime food truck's second brick-and-mortar shop.

For some perspective, The Juice Truck co-founder Zach Berman said in the location's closure announcement, "It’s wild to think I didn’t have kids when we first opened those doors, and today, my boys are 8 and 5."

Berman, who wrote the lengthy farewell letter posted to The Juice Truck's social media Wednesday, Oct. 22, pointed out how pivotal the shop was for the brand. "Over the years, our Yaletown café has been home to so many special moments; launching our vegan soft serve, hosting pop-ups with favourite brands and individuals, and most recently, soft-launching our ready-to-blend frozen smoothies for cafés and restaurants."

However, after eight years there, "it’s time for this chapter to come to a close."

"Our lease is up, and with rising costs, we’ve decided it’s time to evolve and focus The Juice Truck on its next phase," explained Berman.

Berman and Ryan Slater launched The Juice Truck back in 2011, starting with the truck before opening their first cafe in Mount Pleasant.

The Juice Truck's storefront presence has shrunk recently; in August, they said goodbye to their Main Street store, handing the keys to Body Energy Club.

Berman addressed the issue in the Yaletown shop's closure notice.

"Business, like life, has its seasons. It’s not a straight line - it grows, shifts, and evolves. While we’ve closed two stores this past year, our business has never been stronger," he wrote.

"We’re growing rapidly, focusing on wholesale and production, now supplying over 250 cafés, markets, and grocers across B.C. We’ve also launched our bar juice program, offering premium cold-pressed juice in bulk for bars, restaurants, and bakeries."

The Juice Truck will have two dedicated shops, in Mount Pleasant on East 5th Avenue and in Richmond's Steveston Village, Mount Pleasant, and counters inside Whole Foods in Vancouver (Cambie) and Burnaby (Lougheed).

"It’s been an absolute pleasure serving and growing with the Yaletown community," said Berman. "From day one, the neighbourhood embraced us with open arms, and for that, we’re endlessly grateful."

"Come by one last time (or two!) to grab your favourite smoothie, say hello, and celebrate this amazing chapter with us," he added.

The Juice Truck is located at 1022 Mainland St in Vancouver's Yaletown.



