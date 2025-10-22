Metro Vancouver News

B.C. teacher gets suspension for bringing vintage rifle to class

A teacher prompted a big response when he brought a vintage rifle to school.

A Vancouver teacher who sparked a school lockdown when he showed up to work carrying a model of a vintage rifle has been given a three week suspension.

“In carrying a model rifle in a school, (Christopher Jay) Leveille created a situation which he should have known could create fear and panic,” B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said in the decision published this week.

According to commissioner Donnaree Nygard, it was Dec. 21, 2023 when Leveille embarked on an ill-fated lesson plan.

“Levielle arrived at school in the morning, carrying a model of a rifle. The stock and handle of this model were made of wood and the barrel was made of a metal pipe,” Nygard said.

The firearm had a "vintage appearance" but, was nevertheless, banned from school property and someone who saw the teacher with the gun called 911.

“The school was locked down while the emergency response team searched for the person with the gun,” the Nygard said.

“Two other district schools in the area were locked and a ‘hold and secure’ order was in place at another district school. Students and staff at the school were impacted. Local transit service was also impacted.”

Leveille said he intended to use the model to demonstrate warfare strategies in the 1700s in a social studies. That, apparently, never came to pass.

Although Leveille agreed to the three week suspension of his licence, he had already retired from employment July 1, 2024. He had been a teacher since 1991.