Crown seeks probation for man on West Vancouver voyeurism charges

No record for mall voyeur?

Photo: Cindy Goodman / North Shore News files A man accused of secretly recording women at West Vancouver’s Park Royal will soon be sentenced in North Vancouver Provincial Court.

A man who followed women around West Vancouver's Park Royal mall surreptitiously making videos of them – including upskirt shots – should face probation but have no criminal record, the Crown says.

Saman Namvar Haghighi Shirazi, 33, was in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to one count of secretly observing or recording for a sexual purpose.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court, Shirazi had been spotted by mall security officers using his smartphone to take photos and videos of unsuspecting women on May 19, 2024. CCTV footage from the mall showed six potential victims being pursued by Shirazi over about 40 minutes. Police arrested him at the scene. Most of the short videos and images on his phone were of the victims’ profiles or legs but in two of the cases, police found images of their buttocks taken from below their skirts.

Although not an excuse for his behaviour, Shirazi’s lawyer Jonathan Israels told the court his client was going through a period of “profound loneliness and self doubt” and that he was “feeling insecure and unworthy of partnership” at the time. Following the women and secretly taking recordings was a sudden impulse that Shirazi misguidedly thought would “fill a void,” Israels added. Prior to the incident, Shirazi consumed alcohol at lunch with his parents, which may have reacted with his ADHD medication, Israels suggested.

Within three weeks of being arrested, Shirazi sought rehabilitative counselling from numerous professionals for his behaviour, several of whom submitted letters of reference to the court stating that he does not hold inappropriate views about women and that he was unlikely to reoffend.

Given the circumstances of the offence, the Crown and defence have agreed that Shirazi should face three years of probation and a conditional discharge – meaning he will not have a criminal record.

Crown prosecutor Wilson Tam said Shirazi’s efforts at rehabilitation showed a genuine ability to reflect on his wrongdoing and to change.

“It shows that [he] has really gone above and beyond. I can say that had it not been for the type of work and the amount of work that [Shirazi] has done, the Crown’s position on sentence would have been very different,” Tam said.

Israels said Shirazi also faced “tar and feather fallout” from the news coverage of his charges, including losing his job as an engineer and being unable to find employment or even volunteer opportunities.

“These charges have been devastating to Mr. Shirazi, not only personally, but financially as well,” he said.

Before the sentencing hearing adjourned, Shirazi delivered an apology in court, saying he would face a lifetime of shame and regret for the harm he caused.

“I want to begin by taking the full responsibility for my actions. What I did was extremely wrong and I want to sincerely apologize to anyone that was impacted by this. There’s absolutely no excuse for violating someone’s trust and privacy in the way I did,” he said.

The judge in the case will deliver his decision at a yet-to-be scheduled date.