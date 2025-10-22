Metro Vancouver News

Hundreds rally to oppose 133-unit condo proposal in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Photo: Photo Mike Howell . Asura Enkhbayar of the Vancouver Tenants Union was outside Vancouver city hall Monday where he and more than 200 people held a rally to push back against a condo project planned for Chinatown.

More than 200 people participated in a rally outside city hall Monday to push back against a developer’s plan to build a nine-storey 133-unit market condo building in the heart of Vancouver’s Chinatown.

Beedie (Keefer Street) Holdings was given approval in principle in June 2023 to proceed with the project on a piece of vacant property it owns at the corner of Keefer and Columbia streets.

That approval hinged on Beedie meeting a number of conditions related to design, including significantly reshaping the corner of the building, its facade and working with members of Chinatown’s design and art community on the project.

The city’s development permit board heard from city staff Monday that Beedie hired James K.M. Cheng Architects Inc., which has worked to satisfy the conditions outlined more than two years ago.

Staff has recommended approval of the revised proposal, subject to another five design-related conditions that seek to enhance and improve a new courtyard and upper-level roof design.

“This proposal represents a significant development of a prominent Chinatown site that will serve as a backdrop to the revitalized [adjacent] Memorial Square and introduce new covered public space with an adjacent cultural amenity,” said Derek Robinson, the city’s development planner for the project, in a presentation Monday.

“Through further design refinement, this proposal has the opportunity to strengthen the neighbourhood's distinct sense of place and architectural identity.”

An artist's rendering of Beedie's proposal. Chinatown Memorial Plaza is in the foreground. | Image courtesy City of Vancouver report

'We don't want your plan'

Prior to the hearing, a coalition that included young people and senior activists from Chinatown, representatives from the Vancouver Tenants Union, the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and Jean Swanson, a former city councillor, held a rally outside the front entrance to city hall.

The message from protesters—as it has been since Beedie first unsuccessfully floated a proposal before city council in 2017—was that they don’t want the building, arguing Chinatown needs more affordable and social housing, particularly for seniors.

Speakers also noted Beedie now refers to the project's address as 570 Columbia St. instead of 105 Keefer St., which became synonymous with controversy. One of the signs held by protesters read: "You can change the name, but you can't erase history."

“What we want is really not complicated—a Chinatown where seniors can age in place, where low-income renters can stay rooted, where people are safe and where culture is lived, not commodified,” said Asura Enkhbayar of the Vancouver Tenants Union.

“To Beedie, you cannot buy your way into community, culture and heritage. That very community is speaking today, and we don't want your plan.”

That sentiment carried over into the council chamber, where the three-person development permit board and an advisory panel heard from more people opposed to the project.

A total of 122 people registered to speak, with approximately 30 addressing the board over a three-hour span observed by BIV. All but two of the speakers opposed Beedie’s proposal, with many using their time at the lectern to raise wider concerns about gentrification and not the conditions set by the board two years ago.

Before the first person stepped to the microphone, the meeting’s chairperson—Timothy Potter—cautioned speakers that the hearing was not being held to challenge previous decisions of the development permit board.

“So if there is any desire to speak on matters that relate to prior aspects of the project, staff are not able to undo or redo prior decisions,” said Potter, summarizing that issues before the board Monday related to building height exclusions, relaxations of various regulations, building setbacks, minor encroachments and floor area of the project.

'Preventing displacement'

One of the first speakers, Jessica Hanzelkova, said Beedie’s proposal should be rejected for not meeting conditions of the development permit board before the January 2024 deadline; the new design was submitted in July 2025.

“Way past the deadline,” said Hanzelkova, who is an intern architect, an artist with a studio in Chinatown and a board member of the Vancouver Cantonese opera.

(The city extended the deadline to meet conditions, meaning Beedie didn’t have to submit a new development application.)

“The second reason the board should reject the current proposal is that condo buildings cause displacement, especially in ethno-cultural community areas, and particularly in Chinatown,” Hanzelkova continued.

“Preventing displacement and stewarding intangible and cultural heritage is something that the City of Vancouver committed to for this neighbourhood when they approved the Chinatown cultural district framework in 2024.”

Swanson, who served as a city councillor from 2018 to 2022, echoed Hanzelkova’s concerns about gentrification, noting that Chinatown used to be a working-class area with cheaper restaurants and shops that were accessible to most folks.

“Not now,” she said. “Business is open to serve the residents with the most money, and that's what's happening here, and this project will make the situation worse. We desperately need non-market housing for lower-income folks, especially Chinese seniors.”

Technical reasons to oppose the project, she added, were Beedie’s revised application, height increases, shadowing on the Chinatown Memorial Square, inadequate community space and concerns over commercial loading on the square.

70 two-bedrooms

The redesign of the building incorporates a large courtyard and opens up what will be a green rooftop to the public.

The number of apartments has increased from 111 to 133, with 12 studios, 46 one-bedrooms, 70 two-bedrooms and five three-bedrooms.

The height in certain areas also increased to accommodate a corner cupola (by 12 feet) and courtyard cover (by 14.5 feet), which Robinson described in his presentation as decorative roof elements.

“The corner cupola is intended to strengthen and anchor the building corner as a gateway element into Chinatown,” he said. “Its form references traditional Chinese roofs with a lantern top intended to serve as a distinctive skyline feature.”

Robinson said the courtyard cover is central to the revised architectural strategy and intended to complement the area's character. The structure is set back approximately 35 feet from the property line to minimize impacts on neighbours.

Staff has also agreed to height increases for an elevator and stair access to the roof, along with parapets, guardrails and screening that hides mechanical equipment.

'Time for this project to proceed'

Chris Evans, who owns the property adjacent to Beedie’s site, told the board that he just finished construction of the Keefer House hotel on his land. Evans said he was 100 per cent supportive of Beedie’s condo project.

“I couldn't be more excited to see our neighbour get building,” he said.

Ameet Johal, a longtime Chinatown resident, also voiced her support for the project.

“I understand that this is a very sensitive site, and I appreciate the many years of engagement and enthusiasm from both viewpoints,” Johal said.

“It takes effort and is not easy to remain engaged. However, I do strongly feel this process has been long enough, inclusive and transparent enough, and it's time for this project to proceed.”

Johal said she was pleased that Beatty hired James Cheng’s architecture firm, noting his deep roots in Chinatown. Cheng was seated in the council chamber gallery during the hearing.

Beedie acquired property in 2013

Beedie acquired the property in July 2013. It is adjacent to the Chinatown Memorial Plaza, which features a monument to Chinese railway workers and veterans. The city is currently finalizing a new design of the plaza to improve the public space.

The company has taken several years to get to final approval, with it first being turned down in June 2017 by the Vision Vancouver-led council.

Then-mayor Gregor Robertson and seven councillors raised various concerns, arguing the building’s design was too bulky and would block views and cast shadows on neighbouring Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.

They also said the building wouldn’t preserve the heritage and cultural character of Chinatown, and there wasn’t enough social housing in the plan.

A few months after that vote, in November 2017, the development permit board rejected a nine-storey version of the proposal in a 2-1 vote.

Beedie had decreased the height of its project to nine storeys, which meant it didn’t have to go before council again. The new design removed 25 seniors’ apartments.

Hearing to continue in November

In December 2017, Beedie appealed the permit board’s decision to the city’s board of variance. In February 2018, the board of variance indicated to Beedie that it had no jurisdiction to consider such an appeal.

Beedie took court action against the city, beginning in August 2019. That led to a petition hearing over four days in June 2022.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jan Brongers said in a written decision released Dec. 13, 2022 that Beedie could return before the city’s development permit board to seek approval of its proposal at 105 Keefer St.

Which the company did, getting approval in principle in June 2023, which then led to Monday’s hearing before the board.

The board did not make a decision Monday because another 40 speakers still need to be heard. A tentative continuation date is scheduled for Nov. 17, although interested parties are asked to check the city’s website for confirmation on a date.