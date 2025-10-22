Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver RCMP investigating after tourist falls 30 metres in Lynn Canyon

Tourist falls into canyon

Photo: . District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services members and North Shore Rescue volunteers attend to a woman who fell 30 metres in Lynn Canyon Monday, Oct. 20. | Pat Bell

Police in North Vancouver are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with an investigation after a tourist sustained significant injuries in a fall in Lynn Canyon on Monday.

The tourist, an American woman in her 50s, fell 30 metres from near the north side of the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge to the floor of Lynn Creek, according to police. She sustained a head injury and a compound leg fracture, per District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, who responded to the incident with the support of North Shore Rescue.

North Vancouver RCMP say it’s alleged that the woman was part of a guided tour group. They’re calling for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or captured video to help police gain a better understanding of what was happening leading up to the incident.

“We owe it to the victim to figure out what happened,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for North Vancouver RCMP. “Just because we’re investigating does not necessarily mean there’s going to be charges … somebody was injured and we’re trying to figure out what happened.”

In a Facebook post, North Shore Rescue said that the tourist had left the trail and gone over the protective fencing around the canyon when she slipped.

District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue and Rescue Services helmed the initial response, rappelling into the canyon to provide first aid and ready the patient for extraction. NSR then provided air support to lift the woman out by helicopter, delivering her to Lions Gate Hospital’s trauma team. She was later transferred to Vancouver General Hospital.

Ryan Stewart, Assistant Chief – Operations with District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, said this rescue operation was particularly difficult due to the saturated ground from recent rains complicating a possible rope rescue, and the extent of the patient’s injuries.

“I think any delay in the response definitely had the potential that we could have been dealing with a fatality,” said Stewart, a 19-year veteran of DNVFRS.

DNV Fire and North Shore Rescue work closely together on backcountry calls, especially areas with difficult access for extraction crews. Stewart said NSR’s helicopter support and ability to bring an on-site emergency doctor to the scene is a “great resource,” minimizing the delay between call time and starting treatment.

Stewart cautioned other visitors to the Lynn Canyon area to respect nature and stay on the marked trail system.

“Don't go over the fences. The fences are there to protect the public.… The trail systems are safe if people do stay on the trail networks and don't wander off them,” he said.

“I’m just glad we were able to [be part of] what sounds like a success story. I’m just really, really glad it sounds like the person’s going to make it.”

NSR called the outcome of the rescue – a collaboration between two rescue agencies, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics, and two hospitals – “an excellent example of inter-agency co-operation and co-ordination, designed to give seriously injured subjects the highest chance of survival.”

Anyone who witnessed the event or captured video footage is asked to contact police at 604-985-1311 and to quote file number 25-22168.