West Vancouver barber plans humanitarian mission to Gaza

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News West Van Barber Shop owner Michel Ibrahim is planning a humanitarian mission to Gaza in November to provide free haircuts, soccer gear and coaching to youth.

A thousand kids in the Gaza Strip could soon have fresh haircuts and free soccer coaching to cheer about.

Michel Ibrahim, longtime owner of West Van Barber Shop, is planning a humanitarian mission to the war-torn Palestinian territory from Nov. 23 to mid-December.

Ibrahim, who has organized dozens of similar aid trips in past years, says his goal is to give 1,000 free hair cuts, as well as soccer equipment and coaching to 1,000 kids in Gaza.

Since June, he’s been discussing the plan with regulars at the barber shop and preparing supplies while waiting for an opportunity to enter the territory.

“We have all the soccer uniforms. I have them here in the shop,” Ibrahim said. “We’re ready – just waiting for the situation to open up in the crossing between Egypt and Gaza.”

Then, on Oct. 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Now, Ibrahim is putting his plan in motion.

“For the next five, six weeks, we put the final touches on our trip, and hopefully things will go over well,” he said.

Four other guys from Ibrahim’s soccer club have shown interest in going on the mission, but the barber said he’ll go on his own if he must.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 countries before, so this is no different. So if the guys change their mind due to the situation in Gaza, my plan is the same, I will go on,” he said.

But Ibrahim recognizes that the situation remains fragile, and that he may have to change his plans depending on if and how the peace holds.

“Of course, that’s all under the permission of the border of Egypt and the Canadian government,” he said. "Keep in mind, there are a million volunteers from around the world waiting at Rafah crossing to enter to do the same.”

Barber wants to bring a sliver of hope to children who have lost everything

Ibrahim said he can barely find the words to describe the devastation in Gaza over the past two years.

“It’s awful to see women and kids being killed, to see people being suffering with no food. And this is the 21st century. As a Canadian, I cannot tolerate it. As Lebanese, I hate it,” he said. “For two years, it’s been nothing but destruction … the whole world watching women and kids under the rubble, buildings being bombed, and people actually suffering from starvation.”

While Ibrahim said he’s glad the Canadian government has recognized Palestine as a state, he insists his mission is not a political one.

“Keep in mind, you’re a Canadian. We don’t agree with what’s going on over there. It’s kind of a shame for the world, actually, to allow to go that deep and that far in that destructive mode. There is no room [for that],” he said. “My mission is a humanitarian. It has nothing to do with politics.”

As Canadians, we should all agree that this degree of suffering should not happen, Ibrahim said.

“This is a country all about peace, and this peace has to be delivered to other countries who suffer from crises of war,” he said.

Beginning in 1991, Ibrahim said he’s gone on nearly 150 foreign missions like the one he’s planning, and has coached soccer for around 35,000 kids in the process.

Since announcing his plan to travel to Gaza, donations have started rolling into Ibrahim’s barber shop, including one from a student at his local soccer camps.

“He’s seven years old and gave $100,” Ibrahim said.

In Gaza, the 64-year-old barber wants to bring a sliver of hope to children who have lost everything.

“With a soccer ball, he can dribble it between the rubble, and you have a smile on a kid who lost his mom and dad,” he said. “They never have a chance to see their mother, uncle, brother, sister, alive or dead.

“My mission is to erase this feeling and give him some hope, give him some pleasure in kicking a soccer ball or having a haircut, just to give him peace of mind. It’s not much, maybe just little drop in the bucket, but at least it shows our Canadian love … and assurance for this generation of kids,” Ibrahim said.

To donate to the Gaza mission, contact Michel Ibrahim at [email protected], or visit West Van Barber Shop at 1345 Marine Dr.