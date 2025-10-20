Metro Vancouver News

Delta resident named as first OneBC candidate, will run in Delta South

OneBC's first candidate

Photo: Photo courtesy OneBC. OneBC, a new provincial party formed this year, has announced that Delta resident Jim McMurtry will be the party’s first candidate, running in Delta-South, in the next provincial election.

B.C.’s election results are a year old and already there are plans to change them for Delta-South during the next provincial vote.

“Jim is running to reaffirm all that is positive about our province and our country, and he is running to preserve British Columbia’s beautiful and glorious heritage,” said a release from OneBC, Monday.

“Jim is a Canadian hero. We’re honoured to have him on the team. He’ll make a phenomenal candidate and an even better MLA,” said Dallas Brodie, leader of OneBC.

McMurtry also ran for the People’s Party of Canada in Cloverdale-Langley City in this spring’s federal election.

OneBC was formed in June with Brodie as leader after she was kicked out of the Conservative Party of B.C. by leader John Rustad following her comments about residential schools.