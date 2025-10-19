Metro Vancouver News

Lucky’s burglarized twice in 28 hours

Photo: . Lucky's Smokehouse storefront on Oct. 10

A pair of early morning burglaries have caused thousands of dollars of damage and losses for Lucky’s Smokehouse on Sechelt’s Wharf Avenue.

The first incident occurred at 1:15 a.m. Oct 7. Video surveillance footage from the scene (shared by the eatery’s owner with the RCMP, Coast Reporter and on Facebook) recorded what appeared to be a male, who kept his face obscured from camera coverage, outside the establishment. The perpetrator smashed a panel of the restaurant’s glass door, gained entry and left with a quantity of liquor.

The owner had the door replaced within six hours of calling his local glass supplier, so that he and his staff could serve their customers on that regular business day.

The next morning, at 5:30 a.m. the business’s security system recorded what appeared to be the same individual (in the same clothing) return to the scene with a hammer-type tool that was used to smash a window next to the door. The person again entered the premises and in less than a minute, left with liquor from the restaurant.

According to the owner, police responded both times. As of Oct. 14, the Sunshine Coast RCMP had not released any further details on the incidents.

A visit to the scene

The owner, (who asked that his name not be published) told Coast Reporter, “Insta Glass, a local company, provided us with the strongest door glass. While the price was a bit high, it was worth it." He noted that the new entryway glass stopped two hammer strikes from the perpetrator during the second break-in.

The assailant then “turned to our windows,” which did break, and that also damaged a custom window blind, the owner stated.

Visiting the restaurant the morning of Oct. 10, just before its 11:30 a.m. regular opening time, Coast Reporter saw all four front window panels boarded up. One, because it was broken. The others, for additional security, pending a decision by the owner on replacing those with ones with stronger glass.

Displayed on what was now a plywood storefront was a temporary “We’re Open” sign about a metre square in size. Clearly visible from the street, the owner noted, it was intended to attract and reassure customers.

Inside, there were three knee-high plastic buckets of broken glass collected in the break-in clean-up. One was so heavy, the handle broke when it was lifted.

“Many people have suggested installing security bars, but I really don't want my restaurant to become like a prison, where kind people dine in cages while criminals roam free,” the owner indicated in the written statement he provided.

A small business with growing troubles

In an interview, the owner stated he took over Lucky’s operation in 2019 and that the recent incidents were the first break-ins his business had suffered since 2020 –– in the one incident that year, nothing was stolen. But the owner and a staff member recounted a litany of problems experienced with vandalism, litter, loitering and open drug use around their business.

“A lot of mornings when we get to work here, we have to clean up broken crack pipes and drug paraphernalia. We’ve had swastikas etched into our outdoor picnic table, that we have to deal with because we don’t want our customers forced to sit next to that,” the staff member stated.

One of the most disturbing and saddening incidents the two described occurred in their parking lot earlier this year. When a parked vehicle with the engine running for several hours was investigated, drug paraphernalia was found inside along with a person, deceased from what appeared to them as some form of drug use.

Those types of occurrences make both staff and customers question the safety of the site. The staff member remarked that first responders are in their neighbourhood, which includes the Hightide Avenue transitional housing and an encampment where individuals without housing reside “at least five times a day."

“Tourists who come in see that, and ask us, 'How many problems do you have here?” The staffer said.

“It continues to deter people and we have lost a lot of business. People are too afraid to park in the parking lot and walk over,” she stated, noting that affects not only the restaurant but the other business tenants in the building.

The owner shares his views

In his written statement, the owner outlined, “Our insurance costs have doubled from approximately $2,000 per year in 2019 to over $4,000 this year… Each insurance event carries a deductible of at least $2,000, calculated in two parts: a $1,000 deductible for damages and a $1,000 deductible for stolen items. Therefore, the business lost at least $2,000 (on each claim), and our insurance cost will increase … We experienced two burglaries, resulting in two file numbers, which means our deductible is doubled.”

“The conclusion is that rising crime rates are a major factor contributing to rising prices. Therefore, part of the money we spend (and the prices charged to customers) is paying for criminals.”

He also shared his ideas for policing and justice system improvements. “I'd like to ask whether the way information is provided could be modified to improve efficiency. For example, when calling the police, only the address should be provided, and whether the police, ambulance, or fire truck is needed. Allow officers to call the reporter directly while enroute to the reported location and obtain other necessary information,” was his suggestion.

“When we received some very valuable leads on suspects and provided them to the RCMP, we were told they had no right to immediately search for stolen property because the suspects' homes were their personal property. This is a tragedy for the businesses and individuals involved in the burglary, for the RCMP, for the justice system, and for the entire social system. The conclusion is: the system and the justice system need to be updated,” his statement read.

In closing, he wrote, “My staff and I would like to thank everyone who has supported us….Your support is a powerful force for us and our community's prosperity. While this is a sad story, we are deeply moved by this outpouring of support."