Happy 'Howl'o'ween': Vancouver's having a haunted Halloween party for dogs

Photo: Friendly Paws Society The Friendly Paws Society is turning its space in South Vancouver into a "Howl'o'ween" party for dogs (and their people) in October 2025.

There's one Halloween event in Vancouver you wouldn't want to go to dressed as a mail carrier, cat, or pork chop.

The Friendly Paws Society is turning a property in the Southlands into a haunted dog park for one day this October.

The "Howl’o’ween Haunted Dog Park" will include an off-leash acre where dogs can run, try out agility equipment, and dodge witches and ghouls.

There will also be a marketplace where dogs can trick-or-treat at pet-focused vendors, a pop-up photography studio on hand to snap shots of pets in their costumes, and a couple of food trucks for humans to grab snacks.

There will also be a costume contest with a cash prize.

The event will be held at the Pasadena Mansion at 1850 SW Marine Dr, a Spanish Colonial-style house and heritage site. Local chef and media personality Chef Duran Bodasing will host, as well.

"Since taking over the property last spring, the Friendly Paws Society has transformed the Pasadena Mansion into a hub for pet-friendly gatherings, hosting breed-specific meetups, themed holiday parties, and Gotcha Day celebrations," reads a press release.

The event will work as a fundraiser for the society, which runs a program connecting youth from marginalized communities with local animal shelters here and in Mexico.

"These experiences give youth a profound sense of self-worth and purpose, helping them build confidence and resilience while steering them away from gangs, crime, and substance abuse," reads the press release.

Howl’o’ween Haunted Dog Park

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 8:45 p.m. (with 1 hour 45 minute timed slots)

Where: Pasadena Mansion - 1850 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver

Cost: $5 and up. Get tickets via Eventbrite.