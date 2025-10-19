Metro Vancouver News

Veteran Vancouver pub set to close ahead of redevelopment

Veteran pub set to close

Photo: . Darby's Pub will close after 45 years, while its sibling liquor store will temporarily relocate before moving back to the same Kitislano corner in the new development.

A 45-year run is about to come to an end at one Vancouver corner, but a new chapter is already unfolding.

Darby's Pub & Liquor Store at 2001 Macdonald St in Kitsilano is getting ready to close its doors to make way for a redevelopment.

The "public house" part of the two-prong operation will have its final day of business on Nov. 1, 2025.

"It's bittersweet, but what stands out most is the gratitude we feel," shared operators on social media as part of the closing announcement.

What's inbound is a mixed-use development with 68 rental units and retail space, including a spot already reserved for Darby's Liquor Store.

In fact, Darby's Liquor Store isn't closing with the pub; it will relocate temporarily to 2918 W 4th Ave for the duration of the construction before moving into its new home at Macdonald and West 4th.

That new home will share a name with them, too. Developers Hungerford Properties and Lightheart Properties are calling this venture Darby's Corner to honour the legacy of the Darby businesses and their founder.

Darby's was "named after Darby D. Dawes, the beloved sheepdog of local entrepreneur Terry Lightheart," explained the developers in a press release, adding that "the pub became an enduring symbol of community warmth and character."

“Darby’s Corner is about continuing a legacy for the community,” said Michael Hungerford, Partner at Hungerford Properties.

For its part, Lightheart Properties is part of late founder Lightheart's legacy. After his passing in 2016, his Trustees continued to honour his mission and also established the Lightheart Foundation, which is focused on "investing in youth, supporting entrepreneurial spirit, and advancing livability in Vancouver.”

Part of that is to put more rental housing in Kitsilano, say representatives. Darby's Corner will have a mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites, and ground-floor retail, including Darby's Liquor Store.

In the meantime, those who wish to enjoy a final drink at the Pub have a couple of weeks left to do so.

The relocated Darby's Liquor Store should open at the end of November.

Construction of Darby’s Corner is set to begin in December 2025, with completion anticipated in late 2027, shared the developers. Darby's Liquor Store is already pledging it will come back "bigger, better, and ready to offer the best product selection, top-notch delivery, and the friendly, familiar service you love."