Speeder caught by Richmond RCMP going 166 km/h

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. Richmond RCMP responded to a rollover accident on Jacombs Road.

Richmond RCMP are warning drivers to put away the phone while driving.

In a one-day operation on Sept. 18, Richmond police handed out $59,364 in distracted-driving fines.

“Drivers are reminded that distracted driving is the second leading causal factor in serious injury and fatal collision in B.C., second only to speed,” RCMP said in a press release.

Two days later, on Sept. 20, police responded to a rollover accident on Jacombs Road.

While the driver was able to get out, despite their car being on its side, police noticed social media videos playing on an electronic device inside the car, “suggesting the driver may have been distracted at the time of the collision,” RCMP said.

“No message or video is worth someone’s life,” said Const. Frank Tarape with Richmond RCMP’s Road Safety Unit.

“Some drivers think they can multitask behind the wheel. We see the aftermath of those decisions, and it’s never worth it.”

Meanwhile, on Sept. 30, Richmond RCMP saw a black Dodge Charger that they first estimated was going 160 km/h in an 80 km/h zone and driving aggressively through traffic.

In fact, the driver was going 166 km/h according to their radar. The driver was served a violation ticket for excessive speed, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police are encouraging the public to report high-risk driving behaviour to police by calling 911 when it is safe to do so.

Timely reporting helps officers to respond quickly and plays a critical role in keeping Richmond’s roads safe for everyone, RCMP said.

In September, Richmond RCMP officers issued 1,049 traffic violation tickets in total.

This included: