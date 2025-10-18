Metro Vancouver News

Two victims approached by scammers in Richmond this week: RCMP

RCMP warn of scammers

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of police shoulder flash.

Two Richmond residents were approached by scammers this Tuesday claiming to be a telecom provider linked to foreign police.

In both cases, the victims were told their accounts had been compromised and were linked to a criminal investigation.

The caller claimed to be from a telecom company and then transferred the victims to another individual who identified themselves as a member of a foreign police agency.

The victims were asked to provide personal information, including their bank account details, employment information and government identification.

“If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately,” said Cpl. Denise Kam with the Richmond RCMP’s Economic Crime Unit.

“This type of scam is typically used to gather personal information which could be used for identity theft or to re-target the same victims later. Anyone who believes they may have provided information to a scammer should report it to police and contact their financial institution and credit monitoring bureau to flag their accounts.”

RCMP encourages anyone who has received similar calls to report the incident to local police. If any banking information was given, passwords should be changed immediately with two-factor authentication.

They should also report the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.

Richmond RCMP encourages residents to regularly visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre website for the most up-to-date information on fraud trends.