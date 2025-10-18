Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver council asked to create 'wholly owned B.C. business corporation'

B.C. business corporation?

Photo: Photo Dan Toulgoet. The 2400 Motel at 2400 Kingsway is one of six city properties that the Vancouver Lands Development Corporation wants to turn into market rental housing. Council must first approve the creation of the corporation.

Vancouver council will be asked Tuesday to direct staff “to take all steps required to incorporate a wholly owned B.C. business corporation” and authorize the sale of six city properties for development of more than 4,000 units of market rental housing.

The new entity would be called the Vancouver Lands Development Corporation.

The 2025 assessed value of the properties, which includes the land where the iconic 2400 Motel on Kingsway now stands, is $411.6 million, according to a report from the city’s general manager of real estate, environment and facilities management.

The report also requests council approve the transfer of $8 million from the city’s property endowment fund as start-up capital for the first five years. The fund, which generates revenue from lease agreements on city-owned sites, was assessed at more than $6 billion in 2024.

That $8 million would be in exchange for shares issued by the new corporation, whose initial board of directors will be the city manager and general manager of finance and supply chain management.

The report says such a government business enterprise, which would be a separate legal entity from the City of Vancouver, would function independently and be able to take on the necessary development financing for the projects.

At the same time, the report acknowledges self-development “poses a higher level of risk,” but also provides an opportunity to generate higher financial returns by leveraging debt and equity.

“There are inherent risks associated with rental housing development and operation, ranging from subpar return on investment to actual financial loss,” the report said. “The [new corporation] will establish a robust risk management framework and proper safeguards to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the portfolio.”

City council would be sole shareholder

To build housing on city lands, the city has traditionally been involved in long-term prepaid ground leases without participating in development. That approach poses the lowest risk as it does not involve any equity contribution or debt taken on by the city.

As the sole shareholder of the Vancouver Lands Development Corporation, council would oversee the governance structure and parameters within which the entity will operate, including but not limited to its purposes, the authority of its board of directors and borrowing limits.

“As the rental properties stabilize, the [new corporation] is expected to distribute dividends to the city, which are expected to grow over time,” the report said.

The corporation would retain fee simple ownership of all lands transferred from the city. It would also partner with experienced developers and investors and “pursue favourable financing arrangements” with senior governments.

“[The new corporation] must make best efforts to negotiate partnerships so that it obtains a 50 per cent or greater interest in the partnership,” the report said. “If that is not possible due to market conditions, an acceptable lower limit will be established by council from time to time, typically on an annual basis.”

The corporation would be permitted to borrow monies “but may not incur aggregate debt obligations that would exceed $200 million,” the report said.

In addition, the corporation couldn’t seek financing that depends on the city providing any form of security for repayment, including but not limited to a guarantee or indemnity of the debt.

A City of Vancouver-supplied map in May showed five city-owned sites proposed for market rental housing. The city has since added a sixth site at 3917-3981 Main St. Courtesy City of Vancouver

Infrastructure deficit

Reporters heard in May from Mayor Ken Sim and city staff that the city was embarking on a strategy to build 4,300 units of market rental housing on five city-owned sites to generate cash flow that could be used to fund affordable housing and community centres.

Some of that cash flow could also be used to address the city’s $500-million annual infrastructure deficit, Sim said.

That strategy has now added another site, with staff’s report to council next week taking a formal step to set up a corporation to develop the lands. Such an entity was not mentioned at the news conference, nor were details about the worth of the city properties.

At the time, staff said the Vancouver Housing Development Office (VHDO), which was created in 2023 in response to recommendations in the mayor’s budget task force, would oversee the development of the sites.

The staff report now says the VHDO will lead “pre-development work” on the sites.

BIV sought clarification Friday from the city's communications department on the difference in the two entities, and was provided the following explanation:

"As the council report states, the corporation would operate as a government business enterprise (GBE) and continue the work of the Vancouver Housing Development Office (VHDO) to deliver market rental housing on city land. A GBE would operate independently from the city with its own governance structure and financial authority, without financial guarantees from the city.

"Establishing a GBE would allow the entity to raise financing and take a more active role in development without impacting the city's debt capacity or credit ratings. With the proposed creation of a wholly owned corporation, the delivery of market rental housing would transition to the new entity, while non-market housing would continue to be led by the City’s Vancouver Housing Development Office."

How much it will cost to develop each site and what the return would be to the city are questions a trio of senior staff could not answer at the news conference in May, noting development partners still have to be sought, agreements reached and rezoning approved.

“The first task here is to get these sites zoned for highest and best use under market rental tenure — that's the first task,” Brad Foster, the VHDO’s director of market rental housing, said at the time. “The next task will be, ‘How do we get them built?’ And that's where all the finance discussions will take place.”

Added Foster: “You're definitely in the billions. You're also in the billions in terms of financing because these are very expensive construction projects. This is the big leagues of development and we aim to not shy away from that because we have to be bold with these assets. That's what they're here for — to generate long-term revenue for the City of Vancouver.”

Six city properties

The six sites include a large piece of property at Pacific and Hornby, where a 54-storey and a 40-storey building are proposed, with plans for 1,136 homes, ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.

Other sites are located at the southwest corner of Main and Terminal, which currently serves as a parking lot, and the north end of the Granville Bridge, where four towers are proposed.

The 2400 Motel site at 2400 Kingsway, a property in Marpole at Granville and 67th Avenue, along with parcels at 3917 to 3981 Main St. round out the six properties.