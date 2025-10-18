Metro Vancouver News

Five people injured after crash sends car into Vancouver storefront

Five injured in crash

Vancouver police say five people have been injured after a car crashed into a storefront.

Police say a driver tried to cross multiple lanes of traffic at an intersection on Friday afternoon and was hit by an oncoming car.

They say that collision caused one of the cars to crash into a building with several people inside.

Police say five people, including both drivers, were taken to hospital.

Photos circulating on social media show an SUV crashed into an office building, leaving shattered glass across the ground.

Police say they believe driver error was a contributing factor in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.