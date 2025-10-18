Metro Vancouver News
Five people injured after crash sends car into Vancouver storefront
Five injured in crash
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen in Vancouver on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police say five people have been injured after a car crashed into a storefront.
Police say a driver tried to cross multiple lanes of traffic at an intersection on Friday afternoon and was hit by an oncoming car.
They say that collision caused one of the cars to crash into a building with several people inside.
Police say five people, including both drivers, were taken to hospital.
Photos circulating on social media show an SUV crashed into an office building, leaving shattered glass across the ground.
Police say they believe driver error was a contributing factor in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.
@NewsRadioVAN car into a building at main and 48th. pic.twitter.com/fMP6rbNvQF— VanKam (@5gzvxs2n8y) October 17, 2025
More Metro Vancouver News
Webcam provided by kiteboardbc.com
RECENT STORIES
- Trump disinvites CarneyCanada - 6:32 pm
- Crews tackle house fireNorth Westside - 6:16 pm
- Art exhibit looks to futureKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Fusion firm going publicBC - 5:56 pm
- Trying to lure CanadiansLas Vegas - 5:54 pm
© 2026 Castanet.net