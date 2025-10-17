Metro Vancouver News

B.C. RCMP putting up billboards to find 11-year-old boy, missing for three weeks

Still looking for 11 year old

Photo: RCMP Kai Pavlovic

Police are posting messages on billboards across British Columbia as they escalate efforts to locate a missing 11-year-old boy who they think is with an unidentified caregiver.

Burnaby RCMP say Kai Pavlovic has been missing since at least Sept. 26 when police were contacted to conduct a well-being check to confirm the boy's safety.

They say investigators spoke with Kai’s family and believe he is with a caretaker, who police are "actively working to identify."

Billboards carrying Kai's photo will go up across the Lower Mainland and elsewhere on Friday, in partnership with MissingKids.ca.

Cpl. Laura Hirst says police need the public's help to find the boy and are also appealing directly to the caregiver to come forward and contact RCMP.

Mounties say they have also issued a Serbian-language news release after learning that the boy's family has close connections to that community.

Kai is about five-feet tall with a thin build and brown hair, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Burnaby RCMP or local police.

Police have previously said that an Amber Alert had not been issued because Kai's case did not meet criteria of an abduction being confirmed and imminent danger being posed to him.

Police also shared a statement from the family last week.

“Kai is a bright, curious, outgoing and kind little boy who loves to climb trees, build forts and learn to sail. He is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs," the statement said, adding that the boy's family in New Zealand "love him dearly."