Health warning over unlicensed food businesses in B.C. garages and homes

Photo: The Canadian Press Food in a takeout container is placed in a microwave in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Health authorities in British Columbia are urging people not to buy food from unlicensed businesses after receiving a flurry of complaints about illegal food services in the Lower Mainland.

The Fraser Health Authority says the services operate from kitchens in homes, garages and elsewhere, and pose health risks from improper food preparation, storage and handling.

Fraser Health says the services include catering, "tiffin" meals that are popular in the South Asian community, takeout, ready-to-eat deliveries, and even bakeries.

It says people should only buy from licensed businesses where health inspectors have conducted a comprehensive review, including on-site inspection, and that permits should be clearly visible to customers.

Fraser Health says consuming food from illegal businesses carries the risk of food-borne illnesses, such as E. coli and hepatitis.

The authority services more than two million people in 20 municipalities.