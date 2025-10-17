Surrey police eyeing major academy initiative to land recruits

Metro Vancouver News

Photo: SPS image. A police academy in Surrey will provide training for at least 90 recruits per year, according to SPS.

To continue building up its ranks, the new Surrey Police Service (SPS) is hoping to establish its own satellite police academy.

The SPS this week announced that at the invitation of the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the police service is submitting a proposal to establish an academy in the city to provide surge capacity for police recruit training.

The ministry had requested submissions from police agencies interested in participating in a potential pilot program for satellite recruit training.

A police academy in Surrey would provide training for at least 90 recruits per year, utilizing SPS’s existing 65,000-square-foot training centre, certified instructors and in-house leaders who are experienced with the Justice Institute of BC’s (JIBC) training curriculum and practices, the SPS explains.

Similar satellite training models have been successfully running in police agencies in Alberta and Ontario, as well as universities across the country, the SPS adds.

“The recent announcement of expanded seats at the JIBC Police Academy is welcome news, however this expanded model will still not meet the needs of Surrey Police Service and many other police agencies who are dealing with unprecedented demand for police resources and attrition,” said Chief Constable Norm Lipinski in a news release. “By utilizing our existing Surrey Police Training Centre and in-house instructors to train SPS recruits, the JIBC will be able to better serve the needs of other police agencies in BC.”

The SPS notes its policing transition is the largest in Canadian history, with SPS to hire over 800 police officers over from 2021 to 2027, and approximately 250 remaining to be hired. That doesn’t take into account the continuing growth and needs of the city.

Mayor Brenda Locke added police training is a critical component of maintaining strong and effective public safety.

Surrey has the highest need in the province for police recruit training, said Harley Chappell, Chair of the Surrey Police Board.

Delta police trying to stop recruit poachers

The Delta Police Department (DPD) meanwhile, has begun stepping up its recruitment efforts with initiatives aimed at not only attracting more recruits and experienced officers, but also stopping other police departments from poaching.

At a recent Delta Police Board meeting, Insp. Brian Hill and S/Sgt. Andrew Thompson with the department’s recruitment unit went over their multi-pillar plan, also explaining how they are in tough competition with other police departments.

“To give you a bigger idea of the recruiting snapshot, in the Lower Mainland and, bigger picture, even on the (Vancouver) Island, it’s a small pool of quality candidates who are looking to get into law enforcement and we’re all looking to get the best candidate. So, whether you’re Vancouver or Surrey, whether in Victoria, there’s that limited pool of people wanting to get into policing that are ready for that next level but we’re all fighting for those candidates. That is the landscape that we’re in. It’s a buyers’ market right now, and recruits can basically choose which agency they want to go to,” said Hill.

The DPD is currently operating 14 members under strength and is looking to hire 15-to-17 recruits to bring its compliment back up, noted Hill.

One area that was described as a “red flag” was the Police Officer Physical Abilities Test (POPAT) which prospective recruits must take prior to entering the Justice Institute of BC’s training program. The sessions are held at various locations, although the Vancouver Police Department has been providing their own testing sessions.

All other agencies have been relying on POPAT’s from third-party providers including one held at the Richmond Oval. The DPD became aware that some of their prospective candidates who were sent to that POPAT had met third-party recruiters working for other police agencies trying to lure them away. That’s how they lost some who went there.

As a result, the DPD requested funding to get its own equipment and has been in the process of setting up its own POPAT in Delta.

Police Chief Harj Sidhu told the board that recruitment will remain a challenge for the Lower Mainland in the next five-to-10 years until things may stabilize.