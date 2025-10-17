Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver's first-ever integrity commissioner to make exit in December

Photo: Photo courtesy City of Vancouver. Lisa Southern, whose office investigated several complaints involving mayors and councillors, was appointed Vancouver’s first-ever integrity commissioner in January 2022.

Lisa Southern’s time as the City of Vancouver’s first-ever integrity commissioner is coming to an end after serving in the role since January 2022.

The seasoned lawyer and mediator’s contract expires Dec. 31, 2025, with the city’s communications department saying recruitment is underway to find someone to replace Southern.

“The integrity commissioner’s current term is coming to its natural conclusion,” said the city in an email. “Both council and the commissioner have planned to transition to a new integrity commissioner as the appointment was intended to be time-limited.”

The city’s code of conduct bylaw limits the number of terms an integrity commissioner can hold to two. BIV contacted Southern via email Wednesday to discuss her legacy, but she was not available for an interview.

In her 2024 annual report, Southern said she looked forward to supporting “a smooth transition” to a new integrity commissioner in 2025 to “ensure the office’s continued success.”

'Not to scrutinize political or policy decisions'

During her four years as commissioner, Southern’s office has handled complaints involving two different city councils, with several of the current and past politicians either the subject of a complaint or the person who lodged a complaint.

Southern noted in her 2023 annual report that her office recognized that the scope of the commissioner’s role in providing oversight of the conduct of council and advisory board members “is not always clear.”

“Our understanding is the intention of council in establishing the office was for the integrity commissioner to oversee the ethical conduct of council and advisory board members, not to scrutinize political or policy decisions,” she wrote.

It was those paragraphs that prompted the ABC Vancouver-led council voting in July 2024 to temporarily pause any new or ongoing investigations being conducted by Southern’s office.

The move was led by councillors Brian Montague and Lenny Zhou, with opposition councillors concerned the pause was requested to avoid any further investigation of complaints connected to ABC Vancouver.

The ABC councillors successfully requested an independent review of the commissioner’s role, which was later conducted by lawyer Reece Harding, who served as Surrey’s ethics commissioner from 2020 to 2022.

Two months after the vote in July, Zhou attempted to rescind his amendment after citing pushback from citizens since he announced his intention. But he was unable to do so because he and his ABC colleagues had since become the subject of complaints from Green Party Coun. Pete Fry.

A vote on rescinding the motion would put the ABC politicians in conflict because the complaints from Fry were before Southern’s office. At the time, none of the ABC councillors, nor Fry would discuss the nature of the complaints, citing privacy reasons.

The public has since learned that Fry’s complaints were related to ABC councillors and park board commissioners meeting several times in private to discuss park board and council business.

Southern released two reports that concluded the park board commissioners and councillors breached a section of the code of conduct bylaw regarding the open meeting requirement.

Mayor Ken Sim dismissed Southern’s conclusion, as reported by Postmedia’s Dan Fumano in August. Sim told Fumano:

“Caucusing is a normal and accepted practice at every level of Canadian democracy. Elected officials are expected to talk with one another, share ideas, and work through complex issues. That is how thoughtful and effective decisions are made. It is not misconduct.”

'Unpopular or controversial'

Those reports went public a few months after the release of Harding’s review on the role of Vancouver’s integrity commissioner and the city’s code of conduct.

He recommended council amend the city’s code of conduct to enhance the structural independence of the integrity commissioner “to the greatest extent possible.”

“Absent provincial legislation, it is not possible for the city to create a fully independent office of the integrity commissioner,” Harding wrote.

“Until there is provincial legislation in place, however, we very strongly believe that these offices can only be successful if given as much independence as can possibly be created through bylaw amendment.”

To arrive at his conclusion, Harding and his staff conducted 24 interviews with council members, Southern and her team, city staff and “others knowledgeable in the area of elected official conduct.”

He said he heard “from many” that the code was not providing Southern with sufficient independence.

“It was felt by many that the integrity commissioner needed better structural protections from being removed from office in circumstances where, for example, one of her decisions was unpopular or controversial,” he said.

He added there was a “near unanimous feeling” that the city needs provincial guidance in the form of new and enhanced legislation to support both the code and the office of integrity commissioner.

B.C. ombudsperson

That gap was highlighted by B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke in an August 2024 letter to Anne Kang, who was municipal affairs minister at the time.

Chalke urged the ministry to take steps to develop a consistent, provincewide and legally binding approach to complaints and investigations into the conduct of council members.

“As you know, some local governments have established ethics or integrity commissioners by bylaw,” he wrote.

“However, given the mechanism through which they are established, such locally established municipal integrity regimes remain vulnerable to political interference by the very body whose activities the commissioners are intended to superintend.”

Southern said in an email to BIV in March that she appreciated the work that Harding and his team had done “and the spotlight he has put on the frailty of these roles” if they are not created and protected in some manner through provincial legislation.

“Currently, they exist as creatures of bylaw where the very body we are meant to hold accountable is also the creator, changer or canceller of the oversight role,” she said, noting Harding’s role as commissioner in Surrey was also reviewed.

“We both experienced councils attempting or successfully achieving the freezing of our functions. In the absence of legislative protection, that is one area of vulnerability for the role that will continue in this province.”

Green Party Coun. Pete Fry. Photo Mike Howell

'Public censure'

Last week, councillor Fry attempted to get a motion passed that requested council implement recommendations from Harding’s report — and recommendations from Southern’s 2023 and 2024 annual reports, which included:

• Clarification of confidentiality obligations during investigations.

• Amending the code of conduct bylaw to include “sanction provisions for reduction in remuneration and/or restriction from holding roles that enhance renumeration in appropriate circumstances.”

Fry also requested council direct staff to work with the integrity commissioner and legal services to report back within 90 days with draft amendments to the code of conduct bylaw in order to establish a graduated sanctions regime for breaches, including:

• Formal reprimands.

• Suspension of committee appointments.

• Public censure.

• Temporary loss of voting privileges on non-statutory matters.

• Referral to external legal or regulatory bodies where appropriate.

• Ensure sanctions are enforceable regardless of the composition of council or boards.

'Informal resolution'

Instead, ABC Coun. Peter Meiszner successfully introduced a “strike-and-replace” motion, which directed staff to “report back on ways to address the 10 recommendations from Reece Harding’s independent review.”

Meiszner’s motion excluded Southern’s recommendations, as outlined by Fry.

Some of Harding’s recommendations included strengthening the integrity commissioner’s independence by amending the code of conduct “to maximize structural autonomy” and stop publishing full reports when no breach is found.

Meiszner’s motion requested that anonymous summaries be published instead and shared with complainants. Complainants who breach confidentiality should be suspended, the motion read.

ABC Coun. Lisa Dominato supported Meiszner’s motion.

“What I hope is that in going forward with a future integrity commissioner is that we really, really focus on informal resolution of disputes or conflict and education,” Dominato said.

“Because I think we're all here to do a good job. We want to do a good job, and we want to represent Vancouverites to the best of our ability.”

Kennedy Stewart served as Vancouver's mayor from 2018 to 2022. Photo Mike Howell

'Picture of calm'

Kennedy Stewart, who served as mayor of Vancouver from 2018 to 2022, was the subject of an investigation that Southern launched after receiving a complaint from then-councillor Colleen Hardwick.

At issue, were comments Stewart made via Twitter about a motion drafted by Hardwick concerning her request for a plebiscite to gauge whether citizens wanted another Olympics.

In her finding, Southern recommended the public record be corrected to reflect that Hardwick’s motion was not in violation of an agreement signed between the governments of Vancouver and Whistler with the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Wautuh and Lil’wat nations.

“Mayor Stewart breached Section 3.4(a) of the code of conduct when he published tweets that were not accurate about councillor Hardwick,” said Southern at the time, referring to the section of the code that says council members “must ensure that their communications accurately reflect the facts of council decisions.”

Despite the investigation, Stewart said in a text message this week that Southern’s appointment as integrity commissioner in 2022 “marked a sea change in ethical oversight in our city as this work officially moved out of the mayor’s office and into the hands of a highly qualified, well-respected and independent commissioner.”

Added Stewart: “She has been a picture of calm during a very tempestuous period at council and done an outstanding job — and deserves our deepest respect and thanks for her contribution.”

Colleen Hardwick served on city council between 2018 and 2022. She ran for mayor in the 2022 election and plans to seek the mayoral nomination in 2026 for TEAM for a Livable Vancouver. Photo Mike Howell

No consequences

Hardwick, who is seeking TEAM for a Livable Vancouver’s mayoral nomination for the 2026 campaign, said having previous code of conduct complaints handled on ad hoc basis by “investigators” directed by the mayor’s office led to “politically motivated hatchet jobs.”

She described the role of the integrity commissioner as “a key one” in Vancouver.

“The integrity commissioner fields complaints from the public and is not as easily manipulated,” Hardwick said in an email. “Lisa Southern has done a commendable job in this role. My only wish is that the decisions or rulings came with consequences.”

Hardwick had experiences with both the old investigator model and the integrity commissioner. With the former, she said the mayor’s office controlled the process.

“When attacks on me were eventually dismissed, former Mayor Kennedy Stewart rendered them ‘confidential,’” she said, attaching a news story from theBreaker.news regarding a complaint from a municipal politics enthusiast.

Hardwick referenced Southern’s ruling against Stewart, saying there were no consequences or public apology.

When several members of the public submitted a code of conduct complaint against Kit Sauder for calling Hardwick the “Witch of the Westside” on social media, Southern ruled that his comments were “misogynistic.”

Again, Hardwick said, there were no consequences.

“I will note that he apologized during Lent the next year,” she said of Sauder, a member of the city’s renters’ committee at the time.

'Things only get worse'

As a councillor, she said she watched code of conduct complaints “weaponized and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

She provided an example where she declined to advance a complaint against councillor Fry for tweeting out her statement that immigration was the primary driver of population growth.

Fry called it a “dog-whistle to white supremacists.”

“I did ask him to take down the tweet, which he did, but he did not apologize,” Hardwick said.

“Sadly, the political realm has deteriorated terribly. For this reason, maintaining the role of the integrity commissioner is essential in the City of Vancouver. That said, there needs to be consequences. Without accountability, things will only get worse.”

BIV requested a comment this week from Sim about Southern’s service to the city.

His response:

“Integrity and accountability are essential to good governance, and we’re committed to continually improving how the city upholds those principles. As council moves forward, we look forward to receiving staff’s update on the recommendations from Mr. Harding’s report to strengthen our processes and ensure they continue to serve Vancouverites with fairness and transparency.”