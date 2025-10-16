Metro Vancouver News

Third shooting at Indian star Kapil Sharma's café in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP stands in front of a café window after placing evidence markers beside bullet holes, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A British Columbia restaurant linked to prominent Bollywood star Kapil Sharma has been shot at for the third time this year.

Officers in Surrey, B.C., responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. and say Kap's Cafe was damaged by several gunshots.

Police say staff were at the café at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

No further details have been released.

The café was hit twice by shootings in the summer, and police have said no suspects were identified.

A video of the first shooting in July, widely circulated on social media, shows someone firing a handgun repeatedly at the business linked to Sharma, also an Indian comedian and TV host.

The shooting garnered widespread attention from politicians, including Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, who appealed for social media platforms to stop the spread of violent criminal content.