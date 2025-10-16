Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver Art Gallery finding its balance amid financial strain

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Eva Respini (left) and Sirish Rao, interim co-CEOs of the Vancouver Art Gallery, are steering the gallery through changes to stay resilient in the face of financial challenges.

The Vancouver Art Galley is making some strategic shifts to remain an arts and cultural cornerstone for the city amid financial strains.

This includes a focus on spotlighting local artists and adding permanent exhibitions to its offerings, according to recently appointed interim co-CEOs Eva Respini and Sirish Rao.

The pair took over from former CEO Anthony Kiendl last spring, at a time far from smooth for the gallery. The VAG laid off around 30 per cent of its workforce this past summer after reporting a $2.85-million deficit for the previous fiscal year. This followed the gallery’s December announcement to drop the plan for a long-anticipated new building due to soaring costs.

The two leaders, who unveiled two new architects in September for the gallery’s future home, said financial sustainability is now a top priority, as the gallery, like many in North America, continues to face rising costs as well as visitor numbers that still trail pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve taken difficult but necessary decisions to really ensure…a sustainable tomorrow,” said Rao, adding that the gallery’s finances have now stabilized.

“We’re out of [the] worst patch but we have to be attentive, and that’s our commitment to run this as a very sustainable business.”

To reduce costs, the gallery will cut exhibitions from 12 to eight in the coming year, placing greater emphasis on local artists and its permanent collection. Starting in March, a full floor will be devoted to permanent works, including pieces by prominent B.C. artists Emily Carr and Jeff Wall.

One of the gallery’s upcoming November exhibitions, We who have known tides, will showcase Indigenous art from the Northwest Coast, with all works drawn from the permanent collection.

“To do permanent collection exhibitions is much cheaper than doing a travelling exhibition that has to ship from across the country or in North America,” said Respini.

“And there’s a great opportunity because our permanent collection, over 13,000 objects, doesn’t get shown very much, and that is the cultural memory of this province.”

The gallery aims to display one-third of its exhibitions from local artists, one-third Canadian and one-third global, she added.

Indigenous, diaspora, nature-focused art set VAG apart

For B.C., one of the most diverse provinces in Canada with various diasporas, local stories are global stories, according to Rao.

For example, the current exhibit features Japanese Canadian photographer Tamio Wakayama, who documented Vancouver’s Japanese-Canadian community but is largely unknown outside it.

“Those [global] connections that we have here are great assets,” said Rao.

Compared with major art galleries in Europe and New York, Respini and Rao believe the Vancouver Art Gallery has unique strengths that set it apart, including Indigenous art, works by diaspora artists—especially from B.C.’s large Asian community, and pieces showcasing the province’s remarkable natural landscapes.

They also hope to position the gallery as a trusted space for healing and respite amid global uncertainties, including wars and economic challenges. The gallery recently launched a new program that allows doctors to prescribe free gallery visits for those in need.

“In this moment where the world is so complicated and tough, we see a turning point where the gallery, even in tough moments financially, really means something to people,” said Respini.

Another priority for the two leaders is to bring the new building project to life within budget, targeting a 2031 opening to coincide with the gallery’s 100th anniversary.

KPMG Architects and West Vancouver’s Indigenous-led firm Formline Architecture + Urbanism will lead the project, which is expected to create around 4,100 jobs and more than $870 million of economic impact.

Once open, the new gallery will support 737 Canadian jobs and contribute nearly $46 million to GDP each year. Visitation is expected to rise from 225,000 pre-pandemic visitors to more than 331,000 in its first year, generating $88 million in annual tourism spending, according to VAG estimates.

“The new building is going to be an economic driver for the city and for the region,” said Rao.

Meanwhile, the two leaders plan to continue growing visitation through creative programs. They noted that the gallery’s attendance rose by 30 per cent this summer compared with the previous two years.

“Brand Vancouver needs to be driven by arts and culture, as much as it is by all of its other components, and we see our responsibility in being contributing to the brand development,” said Rao.