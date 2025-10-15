Metro Vancouver News

Passengers moved after strong smell of gas at Vancouver airport's domestic terminal

Gas smell at airport terminal

Photo: The Canadian Press A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A strong smell of gas has forced passengers to be temporarily moved out of the Vancouver airport's domestic terminal, with minor flight delays possible after the issue's resolution.

Statements from the airport say the source of the smell was quickly identified and contained after it was noticed shortly after 1 p.m.

The airport isn't saying what caused the smell, but says passengers and employees were moved away from affected areas out of an abundance of caution.

It says in a statement issued around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday that normal operations had resumed.

The statement says there are longer-than-usual lineups as security screening resumes and they're working to process passengers on a "priority basis."

The airport says there could be some minor flight delays as the influx of passengers is handled.