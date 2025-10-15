Metro Vancouver News
Charge laid against woman suspected of Vancouver stranger assaults
Mass stabbing charge laid
Police in Vancouver say the BC Prosecution Service has approved one charge against the suspect in a series of stranger assaults last week.
Police said earlier that three stabbing victims were initially located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the attacks near David Lam Park in Yaletown on Friday morning.
It said four additional assault victims were later identified, including one person who was stabbed.
Police released images and a video of the suspect, and officers made an arrest on Sunday after receiving information from the public that led to her identification.
They say a 35-year-old woman has been charged with one count of assault.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and the woman remains in custody.
