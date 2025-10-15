Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver mayor cites 'Indigenous title issue' in fight to abolish park board

Mayor upset with changes

Photo: Photo Rob Kruyt. Mayor Ken Sim wants the provincial government to amend legislation it introduced last week in the B.C. legislature related to his push to abolish the elected Vancouver park board.

Mayor Ken Sim said Tuesday that his office never requested that First Nations get an exemption from results of a public vote for any potential park land transfers — as mentioned in legislation introduced last week by the provincial government.

The B.C. legislature gave first reading Oct. 9 to the Vancouver Charter Amendment Act and heard Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Christine Boyle say Vancouver must hold a referendum, if Sim wants to abolish the elected park board.

In addition, in an effort to strengthen protection for permanent parks, the legislation would also require a unanimous vote of Vancouver council — along with a separate referendum — for removing a permanent park designation.

However, “as requested by the city, permanent park land being transferred to First Nations would be exempt from the assent [or referendum] vote,” according to an Oct. 9 government news release.

Sim said in a statement that “to be clear, neither I nor city council have ever formally requested any provincial changes of this nature. Had the province shared with us this legislation in advance, we would have made our position clear.”

'Divide our city'

The mayor said he will not support, nor will he bring forward a referendum that would allow any park land to be transferred without the “direct consent” of Vancouver residents, including First Nation voters.

In an interview, Sim said the government’s addition of a clause that exempts potential First Nations’ park land transfers from public input turns his request to abolish the elected park board into an “Indigenous title issue.”

“Which is deeply disturbing, because this was never supposed to be about this, and now it's going to divide our city even more,” he said. “So that's incredibly frustrating.”

The government's legislation was introduced by Boyle, a former Vancouver city councillor who was a fierce critic of Sim’s plan to abolish the elected park board. Boyle was minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation before being appointed to her new post.

David Eby — before he became premier — at a ceremony in Vancouver in October 2022 with members of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations. Photo Mike Howell

Premier committed to 'advancing dissolution'

The legislation was in response to the mayor and his ABC Vancouver colleagues calling in December 2023 for the provincial government to make changes to the Vancouver Charter that would allow the elected park board to be abolished.

Sim cited cost savings and eliminating duplication of services with the city.

Three months later, Premier David Eby said his government would make the necessary amendments to the Vancouver Charter to satisfy Sim’s wish to abolish the board.

Eby said in a statement in March 2024 that “we are committed to advancing the dissolution” of the park board in the next legislative session.

“The province appreciates the enormous amount of work Mayor Sim and the City of Vancouver has done to move this forward,” Eby said at the time. “While there remain some details to be addressed, we are confident they will be resolved in the coming months.”

Eby didn’t identify which details needed to be addressed.

But his government had been clear that it had questions over land ownership, the future of workers at the park board and consultation with the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish First Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

Eby’s statement came the same week that Sim’s office released a letter from the three Nations that indicated their support for the abolition of the board. Conditions of that support included a written commitment to update the Charter to be consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Fast forward to 2024, where the premier said during the provincial election campaign that making the Charter changes wasn’t a priority for his government.

“It's very unlikely this would be a priority for the province before the next municipal election [in 2026], and they've got a lot of work ahead of them,” Eby told an audience at an all-candidates’ meeting Oct. 12, 2024, at St. James Community Square.

Mayor Ken Sim at his desk in the council chamber. Photo Mike Howell

Eby's response Tuesday

At an unrelated event Tuesday, the premier told reporters:

“This is legislation that was important for the mayor. We've done our best to bring it forward and to meet the various and sundry requests of the mayor and council, as well as the administration of the City of Vancouver. If he doesn't want that section in the bill, that's OK with me. And we'll pass [it] — this is his bill, this is for him, and it's for his park board issue in his city. And so we'll work with the mayor to address that concern. I don't have any issue with that.”

The Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs provided BIV with an email exchange Feb. 8, 2024 between the provincial government and then-city manager Paul Mochrie, who said:

“It has been identified that the requirement for a referendum to de-designate a park to support transfer to [Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation] as an act of reconciliation should not be subject to a referendum. Should the province wish to provide such a carve out in amendments to the Vancouver Charter, the city would be willing to support the drafting.”

The mayor’s office said Tuesday in response that Mochrie’s email wasn’t a request to remove the nations from a referendum, and noted Mochrie at the end of his email said such an amendment would require a formal resolution of council, which never occurred.

The mayor's office said Boyle was aware of this when she was a councillor.

$70 million in savings

The mayor has said the park board transition working group’s final report found that having the elected park board under council's jurisdiction would save taxpayers a minimum of $70 million over the next decade.

In introducing the legislation, the provincial government has left it up to city council to decide if and when it holds a referendum, which would require 50 per cent plus one approval from voters to abolish the board.

The mayor wouldn’t commit Tuesday to a referendum, noting the estimated $2-million cost is a concern — as well as the politics between his office and the provincial government over the park board issue.

“Who's going to be paying for this referendum?” Sim said. “We followed all the rules. We were very clear as to where we stood. We acted in good faith with the province. We took them at their word. They didn't live up to their word on four different occasions.”

Added Sim: “It seems like they've politicized this to the nth degree, and the people that suffer are the people that want vibrant parks in the City of Vancouver, and the taxpayers.”

Having a referendum rolled into the October 2026 civic election would also be a difficult proposition, considering candidates would be seeking a position on what remains an elected park board — while at the same time voters would be casting a ballot on whether the board should be abolished.

Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh

BIV reached out Tuesday to the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations for comment on the provincial legislation regarding the park board. Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow said he would consult with his band’s council before commenting.

A communications representative for the Tsleil-Waututh said the nation would not have a spokesperson available until next week. The Squamish Nation said it was working on a response, but it did not come before this story was posted.