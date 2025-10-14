Metro Vancouver News

Chilliwack, B.C., Mounties cleared after woman seriously injured in 2024 arrest

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Independent Investigations Office of BC is shown.

British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared Mounties in Chilliwack, B.C., of wrongdoing after a woman was seriously injured while being arrested last fall.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says officers responded to a call about a woman who was reportedly intoxicated and getting into the driver's seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar early in the morning of Nov. 23, 2024.

It says when officers arrived, they found the woman and attempted to speak with her when the "interaction" happened.

The office says the woman was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury that required surgery.

The news release did not provide any other details about the interaction with police or the nature of the woman's injury.

It says the chief civilian director of the office reviewed the case, including witness statements, medical evidence and police records, and "determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer may have committed an offence."