Vancouver police make arrest in Yaletown stabbing spree

Arrest in stranger attacks

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Surveillance images of a suspect in a series of random attacks in Vancouver Friday morning.

Vancouver police have made an arrest after putting out a plea for information in relation to a series of random attacks on strangers, including four stabbings.

Several people were attacked by a woman along the seawall near David Lam Park in Yaletown just before 7:30 a.m. Friday. Four people were stabbed, another person reported being physically assaulted, while two others were not physically injured.

The victims included five men and two women, ranging in age from 23 to 59. The stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday, with the hopes that she could be identified.

“There may be additional victims we don’t know about, or witnesses who have important information that could help solve this case,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release.

On Monday, police announced that A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in the Downtown Eastside around 4:20 p.m. The suspect is currently in custody.