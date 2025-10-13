Metro Vancouver News

Bats are indeed important for Delta farms

Bats important for farms

Photo: . Setting up a bat monitor at a local field. DFTW photo

The Important Connection Between Bats and Farming

Bats are often misunderstood, but they play an important role in our ecosystem.

Farmland provides great foraging habitat for them, as bats need to be close to water which can be accessed through sloughs and ditches, and they have no trouble finding a meal throughout crop fields where insects are abundant.

One of the biggest benefits bats provide is pest control. Many bats can eat their own weight in insects each night.

For example, the Big Brown Bat’s diet consists of 80 per cent agricultural pests, helping reduce insect pressure on crops naturally.

Researchers estimate that the loss of bats in North America could result in $3.7 billion to $53 billion2 in agricultural losses each year due to increased pest damage and pesticide use. It’s no exaggeration to say that bats are a great free and all-natural method of pest control for local farmers.

Here in the Lower Mainland, there are ten different bat species that have been confirmed in the area.

Unfortunately, several are at risk.

The Little Brown bat is endangered, and considered the most at-risk, while species such as the Townsends Big-Eared Bat, Hoary Bat, and Yuma Myotis are all species of special concern.

Bats face a number of serious threats, many of them human-driven.

When bats forage on insects which have been treated with pesticides, the toxic chemicals can build up in their fatty tissues and can cause harm or even death when consumed in high concentrations.

Habitat loss, especially due to deforestation, reduces the number of safe and available roosting sites.

On top of that, White Nose Syndrome, a fast-spreading fugal disease, has become one of the leading causes of bat mortality, it has caused an estimated 6 million bat deaths since 2006 in Eastern Canada3. The disease has only been confirmed in a few locations in British Columbia so far, and fortunately, it has not yet reached the Lower Mainland.

Over the past three years, our Bat Monitoring Project has captured audio recordings of several of these species, including the Little Brown Bat, Hoary Bat, and Yuma Myotis.

Bats navigate using echolocation, a high-pitched ultrasound call that isn’t detectable to human ears.

When those sound waves bounce off an object or insect, they return to the bat’s ears, creating a kind of “sound map” of their surroundings and helping them to navigate and hunt.

So, what does echolocation actually look like?

Here is an example of a Silver Haired Bat call. The first 1.8 seconds of the call are a typical visualization of their navigation calls. Around the 2.0 second mark the bat locks onto an insect and it’s calls increase rapidly to help zero in on its prey, this is called the feeding buzz!

We are excited to confirm the presence of these species in our local community. Moving forward, our goal is to monitor their presence in farm fields and any changes over time. This work is especially important given that many of these bats are considered at-risk or of special concern, and face looming threats such as white-nose syndrome.

If you want to help bats in your neighbourhood you can install a bat house on the side of your home or in any tall trees, participate in bat counts, or help create bat friendly habitat on your property. Check out BC Community Bat Programs for more information.

To sign up for the Delta Farmland Wildlife Trust newsletter, check:

https://deltafarmland.ca/resources/media/newsletters/