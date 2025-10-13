Metro Vancouver News

B.C. police watchdog investigating after person in custody went into medical distress

Police watchdog called in

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of the Independent Investigations Office of BC is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — IIO BC (Mandatory credit)

British Columbia's police watchdog says it is investigating after the driver of a Tesla that crashed into a parked vehicle went into medical distress after they were taken into police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office says officers with the Vancouver Police Department responded to the scene of the crash on the 1300 block of Georgia Street around 11 p.m. on Friday.

The office says a passenger of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment while the driver was arrested.

It says after arriving at the police department's jail the driver was found to be in medical distress.

The office says police provided aid before paramedics arrived and took the driver to hospital.

The watchdog says each investigation first considers whether there was an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, and if so, whether that harm is connected to police action or inaction.

"If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred," an IIO news release says.

It says witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the IIO.