Metro Vancouver News

Kits Beach will transform into a one-day pop-up pumpkin patch this month

Pop-up pumpkin patch

Photo: Photo by Olia Danilevich/Pexels. Have you ever seen a beach covered in pumpkins? On Friday, Oct. 24, V.I.A. is inviting you to check out our first-ever Patch at Kits Beach pumpkin pop-up.

Forget the field, pumpkins are coming to one of Vancouver's most picturesque waterfront spots...but only for one afternoon.

On Friday, October 24, the sandy shores with stunning views of the coastal mountains will transform into a vibrant pick-your-own pumpkin patch at Kits Beach.

But like the tide, the pumpkins won't be there permanently, and you'll want to make sure you snag a ticket so you can secure your future jack-o'-lantern.

Running rain or shine, this fun family-friendly daytime event (on a Pro-D Day, to boot) is Vancouver Is Awesome's way of bringing a little season magic to the city and its iconic seashore. (You're welcome!)

In addition to hundreds of pumpkins, the Patch at Kits Beach pop-up will include lots of fun photo ops, games, and a celebratory vibe...wearing a costume is encouraged!

Tickets are $10.00 plus fees (so $11.20 all-in) per person, and each ticket includes a pumpkin.

For those who just want to see what Kitsilano Beach looks like covered in pumpkins, come on down: Admission is free.

We hope to see you there.





The Patch at Kits Beach

When: Fri. Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Kitsilano Beach - Cornwall Ave at Yew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $11.20 (includes pumpkin). Buy tickets online via Eventbrite. Free admission (no pumpkin)