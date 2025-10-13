Kits Beach will transform into a one-day pop-up pumpkin patch this month
Pop-up pumpkin patch
Forget the field, pumpkins are coming to one of Vancouver's most picturesque waterfront spots...but only for one afternoon.
On Friday, October 24, the sandy shores with stunning views of the coastal mountains will transform into a vibrant pick-your-own pumpkin patch at Kits Beach.
But like the tide, the pumpkins won't be there permanently, and you'll want to make sure you snag a ticket so you can secure your future jack-o'-lantern.
Running rain or shine, this fun family-friendly daytime event (on a Pro-D Day, to boot) is Vancouver Is Awesome's way of bringing a little season magic to the city and its iconic seashore. (You're welcome!)
In addition to hundreds of pumpkins, the Patch at Kits Beach pop-up will include lots of fun photo ops, games, and a celebratory vibe...wearing a costume is encouraged!
Tickets are $10.00 plus fees (so $11.20 all-in) per person, and each ticket includes a pumpkin.
For those who just want to see what Kitsilano Beach looks like covered in pumpkins, come on down: Admission is free.
We hope to see you there.
@deannawoo #AD For the first time ever, Vancouver’s Kitsilano beach will turn into a (free) one-day pumpkin patch on October 24! @Vancouver Is Awesome and @Evo Car Share are teaming to transform Kits Beach to a pop-up urban pumpkin patch. This is perfect as many kids are off school on Pro-D-Day! If you want to purchase one of the 500 pumpkins, you must reserve in advance online through Eventbrite! ? Kitsilano Beach Friday, October 24th 12pm-3pm FREE admission #vancouver #thingstodoinvancouver #pumpkinpatch #greenscreen ♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune
When: Fri. Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. (rain or shine)
Where: Kitsilano Beach - Cornwall Ave at Yew Street, Vancouver
Cost: $11.20 (includes pumpkin). Buy tickets online via Eventbrite. Free admission (no pumpkin)
