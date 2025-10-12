Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver police release images of suspect in random stabbings

Suspect sought in stabbings

Photo: Vancouver Police Department The suspect in a series of random attacks in Vancouver Friday morning.

Police in Vancouver have released images of a suspect in a series of random attacks that occurred in Yaletown Friday morning.

Four people were stabbed by a woman along the seawall near David Lam Park in Yaletown just before 7:30 a.m. Friday. Another person reported being physically assaulted, while two others were not physically injured.

The victims included five men and two women, ranging in age from 23 to 59. The stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries police said.

“These assaults were violent and unprovoked, and as long as this suspect remains at large we fear the community is at risk,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release. “It is our highest priority to quickly identify and apprehend this person.”

The suspect is described as a woman in her 20s or 30s, with long, dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing an over-sized black leather jacket, black pants, and possibly a leopard-print shirt or scarf at the time of the attacks.

She was last seen walking east on Marinaside Crescent, between the Cambie Street Bridge and David Lam Park.

The Vancouver Police Department has now released surveillance images of the suspect, with the hopes she may be identified.

“There may be additional victims we don’t know about, or witnesses who have important information that could help solve this case,” said Sgt. Addison. “We’re asking anyone with information to call our investigators.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.