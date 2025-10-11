Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver brewery blocked from opening due to BCGEU strike

Photo: . Bridge Brewing owners Jason and Leigh Stratton can’t open their new taproom because inspections are paused due to job action by the BCGEU. | Paul McGrath / North Shore News

Ongoing job action in the province might be preventing a new North Vancouver taproom from welcoming their first thirsty customers.

The folks at Bridge Brewing have been in the final phases of getting their new location at 1123 West 15th St. ready to open. The Pemberton area brewery and lounge had been approved in principle, and all that remained was a final inspection.

But on Wednesday, they received an email from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch that the government body is pausing licence applications and final inspections due to the B.C. General Employees’ Union job action.

On Friday, the six-week strike escalated, putting picket lines in front of BC Liquor and cannabis stores across the province and raising the number of participating union members to nearly 25,000.

Bridge co-owner Leigh Stratton is worried how the job action will affect her business and the 25 new employees she’s hired.

“People have given notice at their previous job in order to come work here. So then in a couple of weeks, they won’t have a job if we’re not open. And that’s such a big hit for them,” she said.

Meanwhile, bills from all the new construction are rolling in. “We need to get open and start serving and selling beer,” Stratton said.

She said she understands and respects the union’s ability to strike, but is confused why the job action is stopping inspectors from giving her the final OK to open.

“At first I was told … that they are managers, so they are not in the union. Then I was told that they were behind the picket line. And then I was told, no, they’re striking and doing the job action as well. So I don’t know what is factual,” she said.

“It’s just really hurtful to us as a business, as well as all of our future employees who want to support the local craft beer industry and make some money,” Stratton said. “We’re the unfortunate collateral damage of all of this.”

Regional breweries losing half their sales

In hopes of finding some way to open, Bridge has reached out to the likes of North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma and Ken Beattie, executive director of the BC Craft Brewers Guild.

With liquor stores looking like wastelands and limited tap selection at many bars and pubs, breweries like Bridge are already suffering during this strike, Beattie said.

“The largest regional breweries that you would know – such as Bridge and Phillips and Parallel 49 and Steamworks – those beers get delivered to the warehouse that is under picket and then get transferred,” he explained. “If there wasn’t a picket line, they’d get transferred out to the liquor stores and cold beer and wine stores and restaurants. And all that beer is sitting in a warehouse right now.”

Meanwhile, smaller craft breweries ship most of their product directly to retail and restaurants, and giants like Molson Coors and Sleeman have their own distribution centres.

“So not only is [Stratton unable to open her new brewery], but she’s losing probably 50 or 60 per cent of her sales,” Beattie said.

Breweries, wineries and the restaurant industry are pawns in a game between the union and the province, he said.

“It’s a difficult situation right now. We hope that they can figure it out, but they seem to be quite far apart,” Beattie said.

North Shore News has reached out to the LCRB for comment.