Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver's first 'jungle-themed cocktail lounge' will soon serve its last drinks.

Jungle Room closing doors

Photo: Photo courtesy Jungle Room. West End cocktail lounge and restaurant Jungle Room is reportedly closing permanently on Oct. 19, 2025.

It touted itself as Vancouver's first jungle-themed cocktail lounge, but in a matter of days, the West End's two-year-old Jungle Room will serve its last drinks.

Launched in April 2023, Jungle Room came onto the scene as part of a pair of projects on the 900-block of Denman Street headed up by Kevin Frank.

Alongside Jungle Room, Frank, who previously ran the cafe/bar hybrid Kevin & Kevin in Chinatown, opened a gourmet grocery store and deli called Kev's Epicerie. The "epicerie" closed at the end of 2024.

Known for its moody, dimly-lit and jungle-themed interior with different nooks and dinging spaces, central bar, and plenty of greenery, Jungle Room launched with an Indonesian-Japanese fusion menu and an elevated cocktail program.

This summer, Jungle Room underwent some shifts and debuted a refreshed menu, focusing on showcasing the kitchen team's diverse heritage. The restaurant worked with Top Chef Canada competitor Billy Nguyen on the new menu with kitchen leads Saman Emamdad and Mostafa Safaeian.

At the same time, Jungle Room also refreshed its cocktail offerings, under the leadership of managing partner and head of bar operations Emily Vey, a World Class Canada Top 10 finalist.

A current Jungle Room staff member shared to her personal Instagram story on Friday, Oct. 10 that the cocktail lounge would have its last day on Oct. 19.

Screenshots via Instagram (left) and Tock

Reservation platform Tock's page for Jungle Room shows the business is not accepting reservations after Oct. 19. Jungle Room's website and Instagram do not currently feature a closing announcement.

Jungle Room is located at 961 Denman St and is open from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Their Instagram is: @jnglroom.