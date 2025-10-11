Metro Vancouver News

Family sues West Vancouver to stop demolition of ‘gazebo’ built without permits

Photo: . Photos from an environmental consultant’s report filed with the District of West Vancouver show an unpermitted structure at the back of a British Properties home. | Roe Environmental Inc.

The owners of a British Properties structure built without permits are going to court in a bid to halt its demolition.

Following a vote by District of West Vancouver council on July 21, Omid Gerami, Kamran Gerami, Naib Gerami and Ayesheh Mansouri were facing an Aug. 20 deadline to apply for demolition permits for the building at the rear of their Chartwell Crescent property.

At the time, district staff said the guest house was considered a hazard because the construction had been completed without necessary inspections and that staff would not support retroactively permitting the structure because it was built within the watercourse protection area of Brothers Creek.

In a petition filed in B.C. Supreme Court, the owners argue that they were not accorded procedural fairness by the district, asking the courts to find that council’s decisions were unreasonable and should therefor be overturned.

According to the suit, the family members bought the 3,526-square-metre property in 2021. At the time, there was already a gazebo built at the back of the property. They hired the home’s original builder to construct a larger gazebo.

The petition notes it was their understanding that the developer “would obtain all the necessary permits to construct the gazebo.”

The owners and the contractor got into a dispute over payment, with the owners alleging the $367,000 they had already paid was more than the agreed price in their contract. They refused to pay the builder’s final invoice of $141,794, the claim states.

In May 2024, the district received a complaint about work being done on the property without permits and put a stop work order on the property.

In response, Gerami wrote to the district saying he did not know the gazebo work was being done without permits. The owners are currently suing the former contractor.

After the district informed the owners that the municipality would be requiring the demolition of the structure and remediation of the land, the owners advised they still intended to apply for permits, asking that council delay any decision until their lawyer, who was due for surgery, was prepared to represent them.

“The district refused to adjourn the matter,” the petition states.

When it came before council on July 21, council voted unanimously in favour of imposing the remedial action order and put notice on title for the property, despite knowing the owners’ representative wouldn’t be present, the petition alleges.

At the owners’ request, they were given an opportunity to appeal directly to council for reconsideration at the Sept. 8 meeting. District staff prepared a new report for council and council voted to uphold the original decision.

At issue before the courts are changes in the district’s bylaws and the written reports staff used to inform council before their votes.

“At the meeting, counsel for the petitioners noted, among other things, that the 2004 Building Bylaw relied on in the staff report was repealed on (June 23) 2025 and a new building bylaw … had been adopted by council, such that the impugned decisions had been made under the now repealed 2004 Building Bylaw instead of the new 2025 Building Bylaw,” the petition states.

The newer bylaw does give the building inspector the power to order an owner to uncover any finished work that had not been inspected, and it allows owners to submit an application for a permit retroactively.

“The impugned decisions and reconsideration decision were based on the fundamentally flawed July 2025 report which referred to and relied on the 2004 Building Bylaw but cited the provisions of the 2025 Building Bylaw,” the petition states. “If the district was going to rely on the 2025 Building Bylaw instead of the 2004 Building Bylaw, it was required to notify the petitioners of this change so that they could make submissions based on that bylaw.”

In the petition, the owners ask the courts to declare that the district breached its duty of procedural fairness and that council’s decisions were unreasonable. They also ask for an order requiring the district to cover the petitioners’ legal costs.

“Either the impugned decisions were made relying on a staff report that referred to the correct bylaw but included the wrong sections or the correct sections but the wrong bylaw. Either way, the impugned decision cannot stand,” the petition states.

The District of West Vancouver declined to comment while the matter is before the courts.

“In terms of next steps, the district will prepare a response in due course,” a statement released on Friday read.