Metro Vancouver News

Conservatives push to close birth tourism loophole

Epicentre of birth tourism

Photo: Valerie Leung/Richmond News. Conservative MP Chak Au on election night with former MP Kenny Chiu.

The federal Conservatives pushed back on birth tourism this week.

But their amendment to close a loophole allowing any child born in Canada, even if their parents aren’t Canadian citizens, permanent residents or refugees, to gain citizenship was defeated at the committee level.

Michelle Rempel Garner, Conservative shadow minister for immigration, put forward the amendment to the Citizenship Act to fix what the party called “outdated automatic citizenship rules.”

The amendment proposed that at least one parent needed to be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or refugee for their child to qualify for Canadian citizenship.

Richmond Centre-Marpole member of Parliament Chak Au said Richmond residents have felt the “pain” of birth tourism, whereby hospital beds and medical resources are used by non-residents.

“In Richmond, it’s a bigger issue than in other parts of the country,” he told the Richmond News.

Closing this loophole has been a part of the Conservative Party of Canada’s policy book for a while, he added, and he feels there’s a need to address the birth tourism “industry.”

The City of Richmond has gone after various people who support birth tourism, for example, giving bylaw tickets to people who illegally provide accommodations, meals and rides to those who are here in Canada to expressly give birth to gain citizenship for their child.

The Conservatives criticized the Liberal government for allowing birth tourism to continue under their watch, but it was legal before the current government came into power.

However, Au said, under the Liberals, birth tourism became even a bigger problem.

Furthermore, he added, "the fact they voted against (the amendment) indicates they're not in support" of changing the rules.

In 2023/24, 118 non-resident mothers delivered babies at Richmond Hospital, which represented less than eight per cent of all births. (There were a total of 1,605 births in 2023/24 at Richmond Hospital.)

This is down from pre-pandemic years, when up to a quarter of all births at the local hospital were by non-residents.

Au continues dual political roles

Au was elected to Parliament in April while he was a sitting Richmond city councillor. He decided not to step down from his council position, saying he didn’t want to trigger an expensive by-election.

He told the News on Friday he hasn’t decided whether he will step down in January – at which point it would no longer trigger a by-election.

He said he’ll continue to assess whether he can continue both roles, and whether his input is needed on larger municipal issues.

He also thinks having a link between local and federal governments could work in Richmond’s favour, whereby he could bring local issues to the national level faster.