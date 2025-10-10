Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver police search for suspect after three stabbed on Yaletown seawall

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Vancouver police say three people were stabbed along the Yaletown seawall and the female suspect remains at large.

Police say they responded to calls about the stabbings at around 7:30 Friday morning near David Lam Park.

Police say they believe the attacks were random and unprovoked, and that the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous woman with long black hair in a ponytail, a slim build, in her late 20s or early 30s, and she was wearing a large black leather jacket, tight pants and leopard print shirt or scarf.

Const. Tania Visintin says concern from people who use the seawall is understandable, and police are looking for the suspect and anyone who witnessed the stabbings or those who may have video footage.