City of Richmond files lawsuit against former employee over gift cards

The City of Richmond has filed a civil suit over missing gift cards.

The City of Richmond has filed a civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court against a former employee, claiming she was responsible for $295,000 worth of unaccounted gift cards.

According to the city’s lawsuit, Jennifer Baxter, as the corporate assistant in the office of the chief administrative officer, was responsible for acquiring, safe keeping and distributing gift cards on behalf of the city.

The city also alleges she was responsible for the administrative tasks to keep track of the gift cards.

Furthermore, the city claims Baxter was supposed to report any “loss, theft or mysterious disappearance” of any gift cards.

The city claims Baxter “misused her authority and breached her duties” towards the city to “cloak her fraudulent and unauthorized instructions to purchase and receive gift cards to her own personal use and benefit.”

The city claims it has suffered “damages, loss and costs” due to the investigation into the unaccounted gift cards.

The city is demanding damages, and a declaration that she’s “liable to account for the gift cards so taken by her.”

The city said its “gift card program’’ was to recognize and reward city employees for “achievements, exceptional performance, long service and retirement.”

Generally, they were worth less than $100, the city notes in its claim, and the program was discontinued on April 17.

The city’s lawsuit against Baxter was filed on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Baxter has not yet responded to the lawsuit. Once served, she has 21 days to file her response.

None of the claims have been proven in court.